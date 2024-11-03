It's Time To Start Making Pies In A Skillet

Cast-iron skillets have long been a favorite culinary tool among professional chefs and home cooks alike. A sturdy cast-iron skillet is a kitchen essential. It's classic and more reliable than the trendy gadgets you've collected on a whim and abandoned in the back of your closet. That's why cast iron has been used in cooking for centuries. The metal can seamlessly transition from stovetop to oven, and cast-iron vessels are ideal for preparing everything from evenly baked pastries to the best canned biscuits. For a crispy crust and convenient cooking, you can even bake your next holiday pie in a cast iron.

Cast iron gives off more heat and remains hot longer compared to other cooking materials, meaning the cast-iron baking method results in an even, well-cooked crust (no soggy bottoms!). You can offer up the rustic dessert in the dish it was prepared in, making for an effortless table display and easy cleanup. Plus, because the pan holds heat so well, your pie will probably still be warm enough to melt ice cream when guests dig in after dinner.