The 13 Most Thoughtful Gifts For Vegan Foodies

Choosing a gift for your loved ones can be as stressful as deciding who to date. That trouble increases tenfold if that person has a dietary restriction or follows a particular diet or lifestyle. As a long-time vegetarian and occasional vegan, I've bought and received items over the years that have made me completely grateful for the giver ever coming into my life. On the flip side, I've also received absolute flops and tasteless vegan replacements that should never have left the lab. For this guide, I researched all of the best and worst gifts and pulled from my own experience to come up with the 13 most thoughtful presents for vegan foodies.

From delicious vegan chocolate bars to the best tofu press I've ever tried, our gifts will make you the ultimate MVP to your dear vegan foodies. Whether you seek practical kitchen tools or indulgent treats, there's something on this list for every plant-based food lover — and these items may just inspire them to continue exploring the delicious world of vegan cooking.