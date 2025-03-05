The 13 Most Thoughtful Gifts For Vegan Foodies
Choosing a gift for your loved ones can be as stressful as deciding who to date. That trouble increases tenfold if that person has a dietary restriction or follows a particular diet or lifestyle. As a long-time vegetarian and occasional vegan, I've bought and received items over the years that have made me completely grateful for the giver ever coming into my life. On the flip side, I've also received absolute flops and tasteless vegan replacements that should never have left the lab. For this guide, I researched all of the best and worst gifts and pulled from my own experience to come up with the 13 most thoughtful presents for vegan foodies.
From delicious vegan chocolate bars to the best tofu press I've ever tried, our gifts will make you the ultimate MVP to your dear vegan foodies. Whether you seek practical kitchen tools or indulgent treats, there's something on this list for every plant-based food lover — and these items may just inspire them to continue exploring the delicious world of vegan cooking.
The ChefWave Milkmade is the Cadillac of nut-milk makers
For the vegan foodie who loves to make their own staples from scratch, the ChefWave Milkmade Non-Dairy Milk Maker is the ultimate gift. This sleek and powerful machine makes creating delicious, creamy nut milk a breeze. Simply add your favorite nuts, water, and any desired sweeteners or flavorings, and the Milkmade does the rest.
The built-in filtration system ensures smooth, pulp-free milk every time, while the easy-to-clean design makes cleanup a snap. Having tried several nut-milk makers in my life, the worst part is always the cleanup — getting traces of ground-up almonds out of fine mesh is no easy task — but this machine makes cleaning a breeze.
You can also make large batches of milk at once thanks to the Milkmade's large capacity and different settings. Your vegan friend will love the convenience and quality of this top-of-the-line nut-milk maker, and you'll love knowing you've given them a gift that will make their plant-based lifestyle even more enjoyable and accessible. If you want something smaller, the NUTR Nut Milk Maker is also popular.
The Click & Grow Indoor Herb Garden is perfect for growing in small spaces
To the vegan foodie who loves fresh herbs and greens, nothing is more satisfying than watching their own plants grow from seed. But what if they're cooped up in a small, 400-square-foot apartment? That's where an indoor smart garden makes an especially thoughtful and practical gift.
These innovative systems allow users to grow their favorite plants year-round, regardless of the weather outside. Getting my first Click & Grow Indoor Herb Garden was a game-changer, as it meant I no longer had to buy packets of fresh herbs that cost as much as a dozen eggs and then watch half of them wilt in my fridge.
With automatic watering, lighting, and nutrient delivery, smart gardens take the guesswork out of gardening and ensure that plants thrive. Your vegan friend will love having a constant supply of fresh basil, mint, cilantro, and other herbs at their fingertips, ready to add flavor and nutrition to their favorite dishes. Some smart gardens even come with seed pods for leafy greens like lettuce and kale, making it easy to grow a mini salad garden right in the kitchen.
The Instant Pot is ideal for those eating grains bowls on the reg
The Instant Pot is a game-changer for vegan foodies, offering a multitude of cooking functions in one convenient appliance. When I first read rave reviews of the Instant Pot, I was skeptical, but once I got my own model, my life changed. A single machine that lets you prepare perfect rice, quickly cook beans, make vegan yogurt, and compile all the delicious slow-cooked meals you want? Sign me up.
This versatile electric pressure cooker can quickly cook lentils, legumes, and grains. It also excels at making fluffy, perfect rice every time and can even be used to create creamy, dairy-free yogurt. The Instant Pot's slow-cooking function is perfect for creating hearty, flavorful soups, stews, and chilis, while its sauté function allows users to brown vegetables and build flavor before pressure-cooking. With the ability to cook foods up to 70% faster than traditional methods, the Instant Pot is a time-saving gift that any busy vegan will appreciate.
Plus, with countless vegan Instant Pot recipes available online, your foodie friend will never run out of inspiration for delicious, plant-based meals. Regardless of whether they're a seasoned chef or a kitchen newbie, the Instant Pot is sure to become their go-to appliance for creating quick, healthy, and satisfying vegan dishes.
The Ellie's Nut Milk Bag is the vegan-kitchen MVP
If you don't want to commit to buying an electric nut-milk maker, you should consider getting your vegan foodie an extra-large nut milk bag (like the Ellie's Best Pro Quality Nut Milk Bag). A big nut milk bag is a simple but indispensable tool for any vegan foodie who loves to make their own food. Yes, they're useful for making nut milks, but they're also great for making homemade date syrup, pressing vegan yogurt into vegan labneh, and so much more. The extra-large size really helps with messy jobs and big batches, and their durable construction ensures they'll hold up wash after wash.
Plus, homemade milk means you don't have to wade through all of the best and worst non-dairy milks for coffee or cereal at the store. Moreover, using a reusable nut-milk bag is an eco-friendly alternative to store-bought nut milks that come in disposable packaging. Give your vegan friend the gift of sustainability with a big nut-milk bag, and help them create delicious, homemade plant-based staples with ease.
Fancy oils, like pumpkin seed and macadamia, are necessities for the vegan Allison Roman
Yes, everyone knows a good olive oil makes a difference, but have you tried finishing your dishes or dressing your salads with nut oils? The Fresh Vintage Farms Nut Bundle – Almond & Walnut Cooking Oils is a good start, but I also recommend trying pumpkin seed oil (like the La Tourangelle Toasted Pumpkin Seed Oil) and macadamia oil (like the Roland Foods Virgin Macadamia Oil).
Nut oils like these walnut and almond oils add a rich, complex flavor to salad dressings, roasted vegetables, and baked goods. Pumpkin seed oil, with its deep-green color and nutty taste, is a delicious finishing oil for soups, pastas, and grain dishes, while macadamia oil, with its buttery texture and high smoke point, is perfect for sautéing and roasting. These unique oils not only add flavor but also provide healthy fats and nutrients that are essential to a well-rounded vegan diet.
Your foodie friend will love discovering new ways to enhance their favorite dishes. It will make you look worldly and make them feel like they're at the start of curating their very own exclusive home pantry. Plus, a beautiful set of fancy oils makes an attractive addition to any kitchen counter, though you'll want to ensure your recipient knows how to properly store vegetable oils to prolong their shelf life.
The Craft a Brew Apple Cider Vinegar Kit is for the homemade fermentation lovers
Sure, you can buy nice apple cider vinegars like the Manzato Apple Cider Vinegar pack, but you can also give someone the tools to spend five times as long making their own apple cider because you truly can't put a price on smug satisfaction. That's where the Craft a Brew Apple Cider Vinegar Kit comes in to make all your vegan friend's dreams come true.
For the vegan foodie who loves a good DIY project, an apple cider making kit is a fun and rewarding gift. While store-bought apple cider vinegar is convenient, there's something special about crafting your own homemade batch from fresh apples. This kit provides all the tools and instructions needed to make delicious, raw apple cider vinegar at home, including a fermentation crock, organic apples, and a starter culture.
Your friend will enjoy the process of watching their cider transform over time, and they'll take pride in using their homemade vinegar in salad dressings, marinades, and tonics. Plus, homemade apple cider vinegar is often more flavorful and nutrient-dense than its store-bought counterparts, as it retains the beneficial bacteria and enzymes that can be lost in commercial processing. So, you'd actually be doing something doubly good for your friend in the long run.
The TofuBud Tofu Press is amazing for those who can't get enough tofu
For the vegan foodie who can't get enough tofu — and always abides by the essential step you need to take before adding tofu to a marinade — the TofuBud Tofu Press is a game-changing kitchen gadget. This is the best tofu press out there, and it looks good to boot.
Sure, you can use books and even cans to weigh down your tofu, but that gets annoying and clunky, fast. It's also hard to maneuver if you have a small kitchen with limited counter space. This sleek, durable press is designed to remove excess water from firm and extra-firm tofu, resulting in a denser, more flavorful protein that's perfect for grilling, stir-frying, and baking. The TofuBud's unique design features a spring-loaded plate that applies even pressure to the tofu block, while a built-in water drainer collects the expelled liquid for easy disposal.
Made from sustainable, dishwasher-safe materials, this tofu press is both eco-friendly and easy to clean. Your vegan friend will love how quickly and efficiently they can press their tofu with the this tool, and they'll appreciate the improved texture and flavor of their favorite tofu dishes. Plus, it comes with a pretty handy recipe leaflet.
The Seed Mill Gift Set is great for those who love unique flavors
Introduce your dear vegan foodie to the versatile, delicious world of artisanal sesame seed paste with a Seed + Mill Ultimate Gift Set. From tahini to halva, discover the incredible flavor of artisanal sesame seed paste.
If you're not familiar with Seed + Mill, then you should know that what started as a small stall in a New York City farmer's market has grown into an empire based on the humble sesame seed. This curated collection provides the perfect introduction to their plant-based world, featuring an array of premium sesame products.
The ultra-smooth, creamy organic tahini and the spicy tahini squeeze sauce are perfect for making homemade hummus, dressing salads, or drizzling over roasted vegetables. The halva, a traditional Middle Eastern confection made from sesame paste and sugar, comes in a variety of flavors like chocolate, coffee, and pistachio. The vegan food lovers in your life will love experimenting with these high-quality sesame products and discovering new ways to incorporate them into their vegan cooking and baking. Plus, the Seed + Mill gift set comes beautifully packaged, making it a stunning and thoughtful present for any occasion.
A kombucha-making kit is perfect for the granola-loving vegan
For the vegan foodie who loves the tangy, probiotic goodness of kombucha, a kombucha-making kit makes for a fun and practical gift. Depending on your recipient's level of DIY inclination, you can get the full The Kombucha Shop Organic Kombucha Starter Kit or just the Fermentaholics Kombucha SCOBY & Starter Culture. The kit comes with everything one needs to brew their own delicious, homemade kombucha, including a large glass jar, organic tea, sugar, and a SCOBY (symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast). Your foodie will appreciate the hands-on experience of crafting their own fizzy, flavorful beverage. Just make sure they know how long they can safely drink kombucha after opening it once it's done!
Making kombucha at home allows for endless customization, from adjusting the sweetness level to trying new teas (like the Cup of Té Luxe Organic Tea Gift Set) as the base or adding fresh fruit, herbs, or spices for unique flavor combinations. Plus, homemade kombucha is often fresher and more cost-effective than store-bought varieties, and your friend can take pride in knowing exactly what ingredients are going into their brew.
Vegan chocolates for those looking for something sweet
Treat your vegan foodie to the decadent, creamy world of artisanal vegan chocolates with a carefully curated vegan chocolate gift set like the Hu Kitchen Organic Winter Collection Dark Chocolate Bars. This collection features a variety of Hu Kitchen premium, dairy-free chocolates that are every bit as indulgent as their traditional counterparts.
These vegan chocolates are made with high-quality, ethically sourced ingredients that your foodie friend can feel good about savoring. With this holiday pack, your recipient can indulge in everything from the famous cashew-butter bar to a peppermint one and even a salty dark chocolate option. All are delicious and feel especially luxurious due to their smooth texture.
Even if they've never tried this brand's chocolate, your vegan friend will appreciate the thoughtfulness of a gift that caters to their dietary preferences without compromising on taste or quality. Plus, a beautifully packaged vegan chocolate gift set always makes an impression.
A good blender is essential for those looking to do it all
A high-quality blender is a must-have appliance for any vegan foodie — and a thoughtful gift that will see plenty of use in their kitchen. Whether they're whipping up smoothies, soups, sauces, or nut butters, a powerful blender makes quick work of puréeing and emulsifying ingredients to the perfect consistency.
For the budget-conscious gift giver, a reliable, mid-range blender like the Ninja BL610 Professional Countertop Blender offers excellent value and versatility. With its powerful motor and multiple blending speeds, this blender can handle tough ingredients like frozen fruits and leafy greens with ease.
For those looking to splurge on a top-of-the-line model, the Vitamix Ascent X2 Blender is a true culinary workhorse. Its aircraft-grade stainless steel blades and powerful motor can tackle even the most challenging blending tasks, from grinding whole grains to making silky-smooth nut milks. You can even make soup without ever needing to dirty a pot. No matter which blender you choose, the vegan foodies in your life will appreciate the convenience and versatility of this essential kitchen tool and think of you every time they blend up a delicious, nutritious creation.
A non-dairy ice-cream maker is a must for those with a sweet tooth
If your foodie is an ice-cream lover, then you can win their heart with either a Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker, a nice-cream maker like the Yonanas Classic Original Healthy Dessert Fruit Soft Serve Maker, or an attachment like the Dairy-Free Frozen Fruit Soft Serve Maker for KitchenAid Stand Mixer. These innovative appliances allow users to churn up creamy, indulgent frozen desserts using plant-based ingredients like coconut milk, almond milk, and even frozen fruits. The Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker is a top choice for its ability to create smooth, scoop-able ice cream with the perfect texture. Its unique blend-and-freeze technology ensures that ingredients are evenly combined and frozen, resulting in a professional-quality dessert every time.
For those who prefer a more hands-on approach, the Yonanas machine is a fun and easy way to create healthy, fruit-based soft serve using nothing but frozen bananas and other mix-ins. Simply feed frozen fruit through the chute, and the machine churns out a creamy, delicious treat in seconds. It's made many a summer afternoon better for me!
Finally, for those who already own a KitchenAid Stand Mixer, a Dairy-Free Ice Cream Attachment is a convenient and space-saving option. This specialized bowl and paddle fit onto the mixer and churn up smooth, creamy vegan ice cream in 20 to 30 minutes. No matter which option you choose, your foodie friend will love the ability to create custom, dairy-free frozen desserts in the comfort of their own kitchen.
Cheese lovers in your life need a vegan cheese-making kit
For the adventurous vegan foodie, a vegan cheese making kit like the The Big Vegan Cheese Making Kit is a fun and educational gift that opens up a world of dairy-free possibilities — because why buy them a cheese they'll eat once if you can get them the whole kit?
While store-bought vegan cheeses have come a long way in recent years, nothing beats the satisfaction of creating your own artisanal plant-based cheeses at home. This kit comes with all the essential tools and ingredients needed to make a variety of vegan cheeses, from tangy cashew chèvre to melty mozzarella. Your friend will love experimenting with different flavor combinations and aging techniques, as well as sharing their homemade creations with friends and family.
Making vegan cheese at home is not only a delicious hobby but also a great way to avoid the additives and preservatives often found in commercial vegan cheeses. Follow up your gift with the best vegan cheese cookbook I've ever tried — "Artisan Vegan Cheese" by Miyoko Schinner — and help your loved ones make their homemade vegan cheese board the stunning centerpiece of any gathering or special occasion.
Methodology
To create a comprehensive guide to the best vegan gifts in which you should invest your hard-earned money, we employed a multi-faceted approach. First, we relied on my extensive experience as a long-time vegetarian, drawing upon my personal knowledge and understanding of the vegan lifestyle and product landscape. This firsthand insight provided a strong basis for initial product selection and evaluation.
To further strengthen our recommendations, we consulted dozens of reviews from reputable sites that specialize in vegan and plant-based living. These helped us gain an understanding of what other people find useful and which products are particularly popular in each category. Carefully analyzing these reviews helped us identify consistent patterns of praise and criticism for certain products. By combining my personal expertise with the collective wisdom gathered from actual users of these products, we built a well-rounded consensus on the best vegan products available this year.