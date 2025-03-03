Will Sauce Thicken In The Oven?

Homemade sauces are easy — and a key part of adding flavor to plenty of dishes. If you've ever cooked your own sauce, you know that one of the best ways to thicken sauce is to naturally let it reduce. A sauce reduces thanks to evaporation, which happens when water leaves the sauce in the form of steam. If you keep a lid on a pot, the sauce won't reduce as much. The same rules apply when sauce is cooking in the oven. Your sauce will thicken, but how much it thickens depends on a few factors.

If you place a lidded Dutch oven in the oven, the sauce won't thicken as much. That's because as the steam evaporates, it gets trapped on the lid, where it turns back into water thanks to condensation. That water then drips down into the sauce, essentially contradicting the evaporation process. Cooking sauce in the oven without a lid will thicken it more efficiently, but keep in mind the ingredients you're cooking with it.