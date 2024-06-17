The Best Way To Thicken Tomato Sauce Without Changing The Flavor

There are tricks you can use to get your sauce to stick to your noodles for a satisfying, saucy bite: Use bronze die cut pasta, mix a splash of starchy water in with your sauce, and finish cooking your pasta in the sauce. But if your sauce is watery by the time your pasta's done cooking, there's not much you can do — you're going to be stuck with a thin tomato broth and barely-sauced noodles. The fastest methods, unfortunately, will completely change the flavor and style of your sauce (like adding heaps of cheese, cream, or making a roux). If you want a bright tomato sauce or marinara (there is a difference) but need to thicken it up, there's only one answer. You have to take the time to cook it down more.

Evaporating the excess water content by cooking it longer is truly the only way to thicken your sauce without dramatically changing the flavor. The flavor will change a little — it will intensify as it concentrates — but the general balance of your sauce will remain the same.

Depending on how much time you have and how much attention you can give your sauce as it reduces, you can either simmer or boil it to thicken it up. Boiling the sauce (with the lid off, of course) will work faster, but you run the risk of burning the sauce at the bottom of the pan. Simmering will take longer, but there's less burning and splattering to worry about.