Why Garbanzo Beans Have Two Names

Whether you're preparing a silky bowl of hummus or a crunchy, salty snack, culinarians looking for chickpeas might be confused when they only see cans of garbanzo beans on the shelf. Before you fret over these legumes, don't. These beans aren't close substitutes; they're the same exact product. That's right, these plant-based powerhouses actually have two names: garbanzo beans and chickpeas. Here's why.

To put it simply, these legumes have two names because different regions started calling them distinct terms at the same time (almost as confusing as the difference between legumes and beans). For starters, the name chickpea is likely derived from the Latin name for the chickpea plant Cicer arietinum. Originating in the Middle East, this title was gradually passed around the world as people traveled. Over time it took on different iterations as the legumes spread. From the French "pois chiche" to the English "chich-pease" (pease meaning pea in Old English), sometime in the 17th century the term chickpea finally came about and stuck.

The title of garbanzo bean, on the other hand, comes from the former Basque region at the border of northern Spain and France. Before the term chickpea reached Europe from the Middle East, another name was already circulating for the plant here: garbantzu. This word means dry seed in Basque, and when the term reached Spain, it became garbanzo, the Spanish word for chickpea, instead.