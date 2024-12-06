The Easiest Ways To Decarbonate A Drink Using Pantry Items

Of course, you don't want to add so much of either of these ingredients that it messes with the drink's flavor — especially when soda already has so much sugar, a common additive. Just a teaspoon or two of sugar or a pinch of salt should be enough to do the trick without ruining the flavor.

Don't have either ingredient on hand? There are also some other methods you can try to decarbonate your fizzy drink that don't require any add-ins. Pouring it over ice or stirring it with a spoon will similarly give the CO2 more surface area to escape to, and repeating the process of shaking up your drink and then slowly releasing the pressurized air will put the decarbonation process into hyperspeed and allow you to enjoy a flat beverage quickly. Just make sure you don't open the lid too fast, lest you risk spraying sticky soda across the table.

Hopefully with these hacks, you'll never have to miss out on a root beer float again — and if you're really enjoying the flavor of decarbonated soda, maybe you can even try introducing your friends and family to ice cream floats made with different sodas that aren't root beer.