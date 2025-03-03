What It Means When Your Uncooked Steak Turns Brown

Steak is often expensive when ordered at a restaurant. Cooking it at home offers a more affordable alternative, and while it can seem intimidating at first, it's easy to achieve a perfectly seared steak once you do it a few times. But before your steak hits the heat, you should always make sure it's good quality. So, what does it mean when that meat turns brown?

Spoiler alert: it's usually nothing to worry about. We often visually examine food to know whether it's fine to eat, but steak is a little different because it can change color based on its oxygen level. No matter the cut of steak, those bright red pieces of meat you see in the butcher's case actually look that way because of how much oxygen they're exposed to. If you've been keeping your meat tightly sealed and you notice parts of it appear brown when you go to cook it, that has more to do with the lack of oxygen — which isn't bad or unsafe — and less to do with its quality. Still, there are certain signs to look for to know when it's time to toss that old piece of uncooked meat.