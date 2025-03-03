The Unexpected Seasoning That Can Make Your Steak Unforgettable

There are a few rules to cooking with asafetida. First, and this will be no surprise given its funkiness, use it sparingly. Only a pinch or two will do the trick, especially with more mild foods like fish. Second, to get as much flavor from asafetida as possible (while mellowing some of its stronger notes), temper it by dissolving it in hot oil or ghee before adding it to dishes.

In fact, you should temper all of your spices to enhance their pungency before using them. Counterintuitively, tempering also removes some of the bitterness in asafetida. Lastly, combine asafetida with other spices so it doesn't dominate the flavor of your dish. Not surprisingly, asafetida pairs well with any of the key spices needed for Indian cooking like cumin, coriander, fennel seeds, and cardamom.

You can find asafetida in Indian specialty stores and on Amazon. To keep it from permeating its odor in your kitchen, store it in an airtight container and make sure you've wiped up any excess that might be lingering on the jar or on your countertops.