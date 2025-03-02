The Chicago Pizza Chain Who's Frozen Take-Home Option Doesn't Live Up To The Hype

Simply put, Home Run Inn's pie lost out because, at the typical price, there are much tastier frozen pepperoni pies available. In fact, the winner of the frozen pizza rankings is available at a lower price in some stores. A lack of flavor can be rectified by adding more toppings and other budget-friendly hacks to elevate frozen pizzas. However, the doughy, slightly raw-tasting crust that remains even after the pizza is baked through is more difficult to ignore or rectify.

No one expects a frozen pizza to taste like a freshly made pie, but it's got to have the basics — a healthy layer of sauce, flavorful toppings, and a decent crust that's true to the style of pizza you've bought. Unfortunately, Home Run Inn's frozen pepperoni pizza failed to meet any of these objectives.

However, not all is bad with the Chicago chain, and Home Run Inn's significant fan following is justified considering how many years the company's been serving pizza. While we tried the frozen pepperoni pizza and found it lacking, Home Run Inn offers sausage, mushroom, four-cheese, and even veggie pies, in 6 and 12-inch options. You can also get frozen ultra-thin crust pizzas, which are not as doughy, as well as a pack of "Nothing but Crust" pies, which are basically untopped pizza bases that you can bring home and customize yourself. It's a little more work than a regular frozen pizza, but it allows you to use all the flavorful toppings you want.