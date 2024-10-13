Can You Substitute Chocolate Chips For Baking Chocolate?

When you're making a list of ingredients for a baking project, it can be tempting to ignore differences that may seem trivial on the surface — like choosing between chocolate chips and baking chocolate. Because while you may have investigated the best and worst chocolate chips on store shelves and even have a grasp of the difference between bittersweet and semisweet, when you're faced with these two options, you may still find yourself wondering, are they the same?

Not exactly. Chocolate chips come in an iconic shape, and they can stay that way in spite of lengthy journeys and temperature fluctuations in transit because commercial producers include stabilizers like soy or sunflower lecithin and less cocoa butter. These additives are critical for keeping your chips intact, while high-quality baking chocolate is free of this stuff or contains less of it.

You may be thinking this difference seems pretty subtle, which may make you wonder: Are chocolate chips and baking chocolate interchangeable? And the short answer is sort of — but with a caveat.