Give Quesadillas A Unique Upgrade With Frozen Dumplings

Love them or hate them, hybrid foods have the world (or at the very least, social media) eating out of the palm of their envelope-pushing hands. Over the years we've been subjected to the likes of cronuts, cruffins, and crookies, along with smash burger tacos and hot dog croissants. Now comes another fascinating culinary concept, in the form of dumpling quesadillas. Despite how you may feel about their predecessors, we can promise you that if you like quesadillas and dumplings, then you are going to absolutely love this culinary mash-up.

Dumpling quesadillas are exactly what they sound like — quesadillas stuffed with a layer of dumplings. Better yet, the cheap and cheerful kind that can be found hanging in the freezer section of your local grocery store (that is, if they're not already hanging out in your freezer at home). All you have to do is steam, pan-fry, or boil a packet of frozen dumplings, then roughly chop or snip them into smaller pieces before spreading them over half a tortilla. Top them with a little (or a lot!) of grated cheese, fold the tortilla in half, then cook it in a hot pan or sandwich press just as you would a regular quesadilla — until the outside is crisp and golden and the inside is warmed through. Quick, easy, and affordable (and most importantly, delicious), dumpling quesadillas are everything a hybrid food should be.