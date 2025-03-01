Create Perfectly Shaped Cookies With This Genius Bowl Hack

There's nothing more addictive than the rich, nutty, and buttery smell filling the whole flat while a batch of chocolate chip cookies is baking in the oven. If you're a fan (and who isn't?), you've likely mastered these three tips for extra chewy chocolate chip cookies, along with every other trick out there for that perfect caramelized crust and soft, gooey middle.

But have you ever dealt with a batch so stubborn that just refuses to cooperate? No matter how precisely you rolled the cookie dough into perfect balls, the moment they went into the oven and got struck by the heat, they immediately lost their beautifully round form and turned into messy, shapeless blobs. Of course, there's no doubt that flavor is king. But there's something about the visual appeal that makes food even more satisfying. Thankfully, the internet is full of endless life hacks — including how to fix those misshapen delights. All you need is a bowl, a cup or a glass with a rim slightly wider than the cookies themselves, along with the right timing.

The method couldn't be simpler. All you need to do is place your item of choice over any deformed cookies and give them a nice swirl, while at the same time making sure their edges are pressing against the object's inner walls. You'll never consider tossing your weird-looking cookies in the trash again after seeing the result.