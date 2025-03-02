Where You'll Find The Oldest Vegetarian Restaurant In The World
When it comes to vegetarian cuisine, you probably think of India, which is known for its thriving vegetarian culinary scenes. It wouldn't be unreasonable to expect the subcontinent to be home to the world's oldest vegetarian restaurant, but it's actually the bustling city of Zürich in Switzerland that takes the torch for this notable recognition. Located just off Bahnhofstrasse shopping street, Haus Hiltl has been serving plant-forward cuisine since 1898, earning recognition from the Guinness World Records as the world's oldest continuously run vegetarian restaurant. The culinary institution offers diners two experiences: a casual pay-by-weight buffet on the ground floor and an elegant à la carte, more fine-dining experience on the first floor.
The restaurant's buffet is a haven for vegans and vegetarians, with 100 different globally-inspired dishes to choose from. Its à la carte menu is emblematic of the culinary ingenuity that transforms simple produce into an elevated experience. Fascinatingly, owner Rolf Hiltl told the BBC that around 80% of Haus Hiltl's customers aren't even vegetarian, speaking to the broad appeal of their innovative meat-free cuisine. With its commitment to inspiring diners to embrace more plant-forward food choices, Haus Hiltl continues to prove that vegetarian and vegan dining can be both sophisticated and satisfying. So graze the buffet or enjoy a refined à la carte experience that's worth splurging on for budget-conscious travelers who want to save money on food.
The history of the world's oldest vegetarian restaurant
The origin of this iconic, internationally acclaimed restaurant dates back to the late 1890s, when German tailor Ambrosius Hiltl arrived in Zürich and found himself facing debilitating rheumatoid arthritis. When his doctor prescribed a meat-free diet, Hiltl was soon inspired to start the city's only vegetarian restaurant. At the time, locals mockingly called it the "root bunker." Not only did he find healing through the vegetarian dishes, but he also fell in love with the restaurant's cook, Martha Gneupel. The couple got married, took over the restaurant together, renamed it Haus Hiltl, and mostly offered basic vegetarian dishes.
The restaurant's global culinary evolution began in 1951 when Ambrosius's daughter-in-law, Margrith, attended the World Vegetarian Congress in Delhi and returned with a treasure trove of spices like cardamom, cumin, and turmeric. With an arsenal of aromatic spices, she transformed the menu by introducing Indian-accented dishes. Today, the fourth-generation family business continues to innovate, with an eclectic buffet and à la carte menus that span Indian, Asian, Swiss, and Mediterranean influences.
Under the leadership of the current owner Rolf Hiltl, who himself is "flexitarian," the brand has expanded significantly while staying true to its "healthy indulgence" philosophy. Beyond the main restaurant, which operates from the early morning until late at night, the Hiltl empire now includes Switzerland's first vegetarian butchery, a cooking academy, multiple locations throughout Zürich, and even a club that transforms the space in the evenings. They've also partnered with Swiss International Airlines to provide vegetarian meals on intercontinental flights. From its humble beginnings to its recognition for innovative plant-forward dining, the Haus Hiltl story is a testament that meat-free cuisine is not a novel concept — it has stood the test of time and will continue to inspire the future of food.