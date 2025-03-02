The origin of this iconic, internationally acclaimed restaurant dates back to the late 1890s, when German tailor Ambrosius Hiltl arrived in Zürich and found himself facing debilitating rheumatoid arthritis. When his doctor prescribed a meat-free diet, Hiltl was soon inspired to start the city's only vegetarian restaurant. At the time, locals mockingly called it the "root bunker." Not only did he find healing through the vegetarian dishes, but he also fell in love with the restaurant's cook, Martha Gneupel. The couple got married, took over the restaurant together, renamed it Haus Hiltl, and mostly offered basic vegetarian dishes.

The restaurant's global culinary evolution began in 1951 when Ambrosius's daughter-in-law, Margrith, attended the World Vegetarian Congress in Delhi and returned with a treasure trove of spices like cardamom, cumin, and turmeric. With an arsenal of aromatic spices, she transformed the menu by introducing Indian-accented dishes. Today, the fourth-generation family business continues to innovate, with an eclectic buffet and à la carte menus that span Indian, Asian, Swiss, and Mediterranean influences.

Under the leadership of the current owner Rolf Hiltl, who himself is "flexitarian," the brand has expanded significantly while staying true to its "healthy indulgence" philosophy. Beyond the main restaurant, which operates from the early morning until late at night, the Hiltl empire now includes Switzerland's first vegetarian butchery, a cooking academy, multiple locations throughout Zürich, and even a club that transforms the space in the evenings. They've also partnered with Swiss International Airlines to provide vegetarian meals on intercontinental flights. From its humble beginnings to its recognition for innovative plant-forward dining, the Haus Hiltl story is a testament that meat-free cuisine is not a novel concept — it has stood the test of time and will continue to inspire the future of food.