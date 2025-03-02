Are Pretzels Safe For Vegan Diets? The Answer Depends
Pretzels in all their diverse flavors and shapes make for a great, quick, and easy snack, whether for one or a game-day gathering. They're also a solid choice for plant-based snackers. But before you blindly reach for a bag at the grocery store, remember that not all pretzels are created equal.
Many store-bought hard pretzels are naturally free of animal-derived ingredients. The Rold Gold line offers animal-free options, as does Snyder's and Snack Factory Pretzel Chips, though some include non-vegan ingredients like honey and dairy products in their crispy treats. Furthermore, some flavored pretzels contain animal-derived ingredients, so it's important to read the labels before stocking up on bags — never assume they're vegan by default.
For the avid home cooks who'd rather avoid combing through long ingredient lists, consider making vegan pretzels at home. Get your friends and family together for a pretzel-making party where folks can customize their crunchy snack with different flavors and shapes. Just be prepared for some trial and error. This is especially true if you're trying to make a vegan version of a vegetarian recipe that contains dairy products or honey, as a one-for-one replacement with plant-based ingredients may not yield the expected results.
Hacks for vegan-friendly soft pretzels
The history of the pillowy, soft pretzel can be dated back to the 17th century and the influence of the Catholic Church during Lent, when the consumption of animal products was prohibited. During this time, pretzels, made with just flour, water, and salt, became a staple as its foundational recipe was plant-based. Since then, this beloved German snack has traveled across the world and found its foothold as a popular staple in America's keystone state, Pennsylvania. While the origins of soft pretzels may have been vegan-friendly, some recipes today call for ingredients like dairy butter and eggs, particularly as a wash for browning.
The popular pretzel chain, Auntie Anne's, entices shoppers with the aromas of freshly baked pretzels, and it can often accommodate vegan requests. Simply skip the butter and enjoy the select flavors that don't contain any animal products — original, jalapeño, cinnamon sugar, raisin, and sweet almond. As always, homemade pretzels are also a safe option. The basic dough requires just flour, yeast, sugar, salt, and plant-based butter. The signature chewy exterior and soft interior can be achieved by dipping the shaped dough in a baking soda bath before baking — a safe alternative to the commercial lye solution. For the glossy, golden-brown finish typically achieved with egg wash, brush the pretzels with a 1:1 mixture of maple syrup and soy milk. Serve with a mustard dip (make sure to avoid honey) or vegan beer cheese and enjoy this iconic Oktoberfest food any day, any time.