The Absolute Best Swaps For Coriander

Coriander is a beguiling, versatile, and controversial plant. It's comprised of two main parts: the leaves and the seeds. Both are used in cooking, but the leaves are most often served fresh as a garnish or mixed into salsas and guacamole. Coriander leaves are called cilantro in America, which is why you may not associate coriander with the fresh, green (and, to some, soapy-tasting) herb. When Americans refer to coriander, they're usually talking about the seeds. Coriander seeds (and coriander powder) have an earthy, complex flavor that tastes nothing like cilantro. Coriander does maintain come of cilantro's citrus bite, but it has more depth and, when it's toasted, can even have a floral flavor profile. Coriander is most often used in curries, rice-based dishes, stews, soups, and spice blends. (It has even made its way into a spice cake or two.) But what if you're making a recipe that calls for coriander and you find yourself a seed (or shaker) short?

There are many reasons why you may find yourself unable to use coriander. Whether you're allergic, just dislike its flavor, or are simply out of the spice altogether, you don't have to pass up on an entire recipe just because you lack this one ingredient. Though there's no way of recreating coriander's exact likeness in a dish, there are a few seasonings and blends out there that can fill its slot, like caraway, fennel, and cumin. Let's dive into some of the best candidates.