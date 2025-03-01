Mix Your Next Cocktail With Rice For The Smoothest Possible Sip

Here's a hot tip for improving the color and texture of your cocktails (well, at least some cocktails): Put rice in them. To be more precise, this doesn't mean just throwing some cooked rice into that martini glass. Rather, you want to use uncooked rice, stirred into the cocktail and then strained out.

According to pro bartender Jeffrey Morgenthaler, co-owner of Portland, Oregon cocktail hotspots The Sunset Room and Pacific Standard, and author of books like cocktail guide "Drinking Distilled," it's the starch in rice that you want in your cocktail.

"Starch from the outside of the rice grain comes off the rice and gives the cocktail a slick mouthfeel, making the whole drink seem 'smooth'," he says, speaking to Chowhound.

This technique is called "rice washing," and what happens is that the starch basically magnetizes certain compounds from alcohol like methanol and propanol that give spirits a boozy edge in their taste profile — so when they're removed with the starch, you get that smoothness. Small molecules of starch remain in the cocktail, giving it a hazy color tone that some people like, too.