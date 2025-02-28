The Boozy Dessert That's Perfect For Wine Lovers
Life is full of important choices, like deciding whether to get drinks or dessert after dinner. Fortunately for all of us, especially the wine lovers out there, there is one easy-to-make treat that combines the sweetness of a pastry with the kick of alcohol in one delicious package. Perfect for dates or nights in with friends, the next time you're in the mood for a boozy dessert, try whipping up a batch of Moscato cupcakes.
Moscato is a variety of sweet sparkling wine that can have fruity notes like strawberry or peach. The delicate, light flavor is a luxurious way to elevate plain vanilla cupcakes. To wine-ify your cupcakes, simply add a cup and a half of wine to a box of white cake mix, then continue with the recipe as usual. If you're someone who values precision, you can make perfectly proportioned cupcakes with a kitchen scale. The resulting dessert will have a super airy texture thanks to the bubbles in the Moscato and just the right amount of floral wine flavor.
Moscato gives cupcakes a fruity kick
To take your wine-inspired baked goods even further, top the cupcakes off with a dollop of Moscato-infused frosting. You could add a quarter cup of Moscato to the butter and powdered sugar you would use to make frosting from scratch, or add a splash or two of wine to a can of store-bought icing. Then, just use a hand mixer to make sure the wine and icing are fully incorporated. The natural color of Moscato isn't strong enough to tint the frosting, but you can amp up the intensity by reducing it on the stove before mixing it in with the other ingredients. Once you've finished decorating the cupcakes, try out this hack to store them overnight.
There's always time to eat a Moscato cupcake, but if you want to make the most of the boozy experience, try eating it after a meal of spicy food or other dishes that pair perfectly with Moscato. And remember, this is an adult-only dessert. It takes hours for alcohol to completely cook away, so be sure to enjoy these delightful cupcakes responsibly.