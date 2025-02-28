The Boozy Dessert That's Perfect For Wine Lovers

Life is full of important choices, like deciding whether to get drinks or dessert after dinner. Fortunately for all of us, especially the wine lovers out there, there is one easy-to-make treat that combines the sweetness of a pastry with the kick of alcohol in one delicious package. Perfect for dates or nights in with friends, the next time you're in the mood for a boozy dessert, try whipping up a batch of Moscato cupcakes.

Moscato is a variety of sweet sparkling wine that can have fruity notes like strawberry or peach. The delicate, light flavor is a luxurious way to elevate plain vanilla cupcakes. To wine-ify your cupcakes, simply add a cup and a half of wine to a box of white cake mix, then continue with the recipe as usual. If you're someone who values precision, you can make perfectly proportioned cupcakes with a kitchen scale. The resulting dessert will have a super airy texture thanks to the bubbles in the Moscato and just the right amount of floral wine flavor.