Trader Joe's Beloved Mystery Bags Are Officially Back On Shelves

Besides the fact that the item works out to being a bag per dollar, every pack of Trader Joe's Mystery Bags includes three reusable shopping bags that simply aren't like other bags. What's the mystery behind them, you ask? Well, each one features various vibrant designs representing different locations in the U.S. And you never really know which place you'll get, whether it be a city, a region, or even a state — it all ultimately comes down to your own luck. Some rare bags aren't themed around a location, but a food, like canned corn, for instance. The real challenge is, just like Ash Ketchum would say, to catch them all. Whether you manage to snag a bunch of unique ones or end up with a few repeats, it's still a great way to grow your reusable bag collection!

So, if you're ready to join the hype and grab a pack of Mystery Bags, they should be available at all Trader Joe's stores, although maybe not for too long. Eager to snag some but worried about the possible frenzy surrounding them? It's worth trying this strategy for shopping at Trader Joe's if the crowds overwhelm you. And just in case you end up with dupes, try trading them with friends. It's a fun way to kick off the upcoming holiday season.