What To Expect If You See 'Ballotine' On A Menu

Those of us with passing knowledge of French cuisine probably know about famous dishes like a hearty beef bourguignon or a wine-soaked coq au vin, and if you were visiting a classic brasserie, you might hope to see them on the menu. However, French food traditions go far beyond these staples, and if you stop by a French restaurant that dives a bit deeper into that culinary canon, you may encounter a saucy dish called a ballotine.

First up, if you're a vegetarian, don't order this. It's typically made with poultry — chicken, duck, or turkey, in most cases. Depending on the dish size, a leg or a whole bird is deboned, and then wrapped around a filling called "forcemeat" — which, in this context, is basically stuffing, although it can feature more meat than your average bread-based one. The whole thing is rolled up in a cylindrical shape and braised or roasted, then it's sliced up and served, often with a classic French sauce.

Don't mix up a ballotine with a galantine: This is a common point of confusion, since both involve meats being stuffed and rolled up. However, a galantine is usually poached and served cold. Plus, the "wrapping" of a galantine tends to be poultry skin, with the rest of the meat mixed up with other meats and fats inside. In terms of texture and the way it's served, a galantine is closer to a terrine or maybe a cold sausage.