Does Shake Shack Have Vegan Options?

From its humble beginnings as a hotdog cart among the hustle and bustle of Madison Square, Shake Shack has risen to its status as a mainstream fast-casual eatery across the nation. As we see more vegan-friendly fast food options pop up in more restaurants, that begs the question: Is Shake Shack keeping up with the demand for animal-free options? Cutting to the chase, there are some options –– but the variety is rather slim.

The Veggie Shack burger, which features a patty made from a proprietary blend of vegetables, mushrooms, and grains can be made vegan with several modifications. You can order this burger without cheese, ShackSauce, and crispy fried onions (which contain dairy). Make sure to replace the standard potato roll with their gluten-free bun or lettuce wrap as well to make the burger free from all animal-derived ingredients. The fries are also suitable for a plant-based side to complement your Veggie Shack.