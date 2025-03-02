Does Shake Shack Have Vegan Options?
From its humble beginnings as a hotdog cart among the hustle and bustle of Madison Square, Shake Shack has risen to its status as a mainstream fast-casual eatery across the nation. As we see more vegan-friendly fast food options pop up in more restaurants, that begs the question: Is Shake Shack keeping up with the demand for animal-free options? Cutting to the chase, there are some options –– but the variety is rather slim.
The Veggie Shack burger, which features a patty made from a proprietary blend of vegetables, mushrooms, and grains can be made vegan with several modifications. You can order this burger without cheese, ShackSauce, and crispy fried onions (which contain dairy). Make sure to replace the standard potato roll with their gluten-free bun or lettuce wrap as well to make the burger free from all animal-derived ingredients. The fries are also suitable for a plant-based side to complement your Veggie Shack.
What about dairy-free shakes?
In May 2023, Shake Shack made waves in the plant-based and dairy-free communities when the chain introduced two notable sweet additions to their menu: a non-dairy chocolate shake and a non-dairy frozen custard, both made in collaboration with the pioneering, plant-based company, NotCo. Using their NotMilk, a line of plant-based, dairy-free milk, customers can enjoy a creamy, dairy-like texture, as well as the luscious, chocolatey goodness that they crave –– vegan or not.
However, it appears that these dairy-free decadences might be a treat of the past, as they are no longer listed on Shake Shack's online menu. Customers reported on Reddit that they couldn't find the dairy-free shake or frozen custard at several locations as well. While the company is yet to make a formal announcement on the status of these menu items, it might be time to recruit the plant-powered and dairy-free communities to join forces. This way, they can recreate the efforts that brought back the Beyond Orange Chicken to Panda Express's menu at select locations for a limited time. We're overdue for a grand comeback of Shake Shack's vegan-friendly sweet treats.