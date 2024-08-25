The World's Strongest Alcohol Is Too Dangerous To Drink Neat
Picture a bottle of liquor of nearly any style, and it's very likely the bottle is 80-proof. Several factors contribute to such an alcoholic strength becoming the go-to, including rules around how liquor is taxed, but it also meets a threshold for optimal sippability, without the booze tasting too weak. Yet especially in today's world of cocktails, overproof liquors — meaning spirits over 50% ABV– are becoming increasingly sought after.
Options like 151-proof rum and 114-proof Navy Strength gin are liquors you'll even find on bar carts, oftentimes complementing other ingredients in Tiki drinks. Such hair-raising strengths beg the question: how potent does it get? Well, the answer is some 192 proof, courtesy of Spirytus Rektyfikowany Vodka produced in Poland. Not too far behind is the infamous Everclear, along with other pure ethanol grain alcohols, which pack in just a tinge lower 190 proof. Such liquors are nearly pure ethanol, with a predominantly boozy, burn-inducing flavor. While they may possess compounds which slightly alter their alcoholic palate, it's also a spirit that warrants special safety, so especially when sampled neat, it can turn downright dangerous.
Ultra-potent alcohols aren't meant for straight sipping
Such stiff alcohols do present dangers, especially for those unaware of their risk. More than a dozen states have banned 190-proof grain spirits, and such liquors have even led to accidental deaths. A single 750 milliliter bottle — often priced under $20 — contains enough alcohol to be lethal. So in the hands of drinkers without caution, such spirits can enable an unfortunately quick path to alcohol poisoning. Rather than typical drunkenness, such a state is characterized by confusion, difficulty breathing, seizures, and nausea. Areas of the brain malfunction and death is possible without medical care, notes WebMD.
Although not poisonous in a way like rotgut whiskey, which can contain deadly concentrations of methanol, consuming such alcohol should occur in moderation. And it's vital to note that such spirits are not sold for neat consumption — which is where imbibers often go wrong. Spirytus Rektyfikowany can be employed in very select mixology, but it's more commonly used in herbal and fruit infusions, as well as to make amaros and bitters in bars. Similarly, neutral grain spirits are used in large-volume mixed drinks like punches, as well as to infuse botanicals in gin production. Not to mention such high-proof booze has many medical uses. So respect its potency and application prior to purchase.
Very high-proof liquors are produced similarly to other spirits
When it comes to the world's most potent booze, the production process isn't too different from other distilled beverages. It all starts with a grain or vegetable mash, consisting of cereal grains in the case of Spirytus Rektyfikowany and corn for most American grain spirits. Just like how most vodka isn't made with potatoes, these base grains also encompass many types. After fermentation, the liquor goes through a painstaking distillation process, which is designed to filter out a large array of compounds other than the alcohol. In the case of Spirytus Rektyfikowany, the spirit is distilled seven times, while Everclear is distilled twice. No water is added to bring down the alcohol content prior to bottling.
So why stop at 192 proof? Well, alcohol evaporates during distillation, so it's not feasible to reach even higher levels. Some suggest that the Polish Spirytus Rektyfikowany may not even be stiffer than the Everclear, and it's simply rounded differently. However, the liquor does involve an undisclosed, meticulous creation, so it's possible there's an extra potent step.
As a result, it stands as the highest proof liquor catches the public eye, and comes with the all good and bad press. People once tested liquor with gunpowder for strength, but now there's a single style that's known as the strongest available offering.