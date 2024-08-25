When it comes to the world's most potent booze, the production process isn't too different from other distilled beverages. It all starts with a grain or vegetable mash, consisting of cereal grains in the case of Spirytus Rektyfikowany and corn for most American grain spirits. Just like how most vodka isn't made with potatoes, these base grains also encompass many types. After fermentation, the liquor goes through a painstaking distillation process, which is designed to filter out a large array of compounds other than the alcohol. In the case of Spirytus Rektyfikowany, the spirit is distilled seven times, while Everclear is distilled twice. No water is added to bring down the alcohol content prior to bottling.

So why stop at 192 proof? Well, alcohol evaporates during distillation, so it's not feasible to reach even higher levels. Some suggest that the Polish Spirytus Rektyfikowany may not even be stiffer than the Everclear, and it's simply rounded differently. However, the liquor does involve an undisclosed, meticulous creation, so it's possible there's an extra potent step.

As a result, it stands as the highest proof liquor catches the public eye, and comes with the all good and bad press. People once tested liquor with gunpowder for strength, but now there's a single style that's known as the strongest available offering.