Prevent A Soggy Lunch With This Easy Sandwich Storage Hack

Sandwiches are a simple, straightforward way to enjoy a filling lunch any day of the week. They can easily be made ahead of time, can include any toppings you want, and they're perfect for taking to work because they don't require any utensils. The biggest downside, though, is the potential of making a mistake that causes you to end up with a soggy sandwich. If you've ever put a little too much sauce on a sandwich, then you know the sinking feeling of the bottom bun giving out as you try to eat it. To prevent this from happening, next time you pack a lunch store the sandwich upside down. This will prevent any moisture from leaking onto that bottom bun or slice of bread.

The upside-down sandwich hack works because it will move any moisture away from the bottom bun. Yes, that does mean any moisture will head toward the top bun, but the top portion is generally larger and fluffier than the bottom half. This means it can handle moisture better, so sending the moisture in that direction won't cause the top bun to get as soggy as the bottom half of your sandwich would.