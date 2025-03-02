Is It Safe To Eat Ground Beef That's Still A Little Pink?

When ground beef is produced, several different cuts of meat and fat trimmings are combined together. This can result in bacteria making its way inside the meat, instead of just remaining on the surface. This is why the absolute best temperature to cook your burger to is 160 degrees Fahrenheit — it will kill harmful bacteria that can make you sick, such as E.coli, salmonella, and listeria. However, ground beef can remain a bit pink even if it has been cooked to the appropriate temperature, which is why knowing how to use a meat thermometer is so important.

If you're concerned that cooking your burger to a temperature that is considered well done is going to turn it into a chunk of dry and unappetizing dog food, don't despair. It's still possible to have a juicy and flavorful burger that is thoroughly cooked through, and you're not signing future you up for food poisoning. It's a win-win. The key is avoiding lean ground beef, as the fat rendering during cooking is what's going to keep your burger patty moist and flavorful.

The sweet spot for fat content in ground beef is 80% lean, 20% fat. Another trick is to get your grill nice and hot – about 375 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Cooking your burgers over high heat will create a delicious sear on the outside that will help keep those precious juices locked on the inside. Be at the ready with your meat thermometer to ensure you don't overcook your burgers. Armed with this knowledge, you'll be able to whip up perfectly juicy and tasty burgers that you are confident are safe.