Is Polenta Gluten-Free?
Polenta (not to be confused with grits) is a delicious Italian dish made from cornmeal and water — and is naturally gluten-free, making it an excellent choice for anyone avoiding gluten. If you have celiac disease or another gluten intolerance, you can confidently enjoy it as part of your gluten-free diet.
That said, there are a couple of things to keep in mind. While polenta itself is gluten-free, cross-contamination can be a concern. If the cornmeal is processed on machinery that handles gluten, trace amounts can slip through. To be extra safe, always check for labels that say "gluten-free" or "certified gluten-free" when buying packaged polenta. Also, be careful when dining out, as some restaurants might use gluten-laced ingredients to boost flavor.
Cooking polenta yourself at home gives you complete control to keep things gluten-free, and you can add your favorite extras like cheese, butter, and herbs to ensure you're safe from gluten sensitivities. Again, be careful with pre-made sauces and seasoning mixes, as they could contain unexpected gluten. Many use flour as a thickener, for example.
In addition to being gluten-free, polenta packs a nutritional punch with complex carbohydrates. It offers a steady energy source while potentially helping to regulate blood sugar. It also has a good amount of fiber, which aids digestion and can help keep your heart healthy.
Polenta can even be a bread substitute
The process for making polenta is simple: Boil cornmeal in water. The ratio of liquid to cornmeal determines the polenta's creaminess. Polenta can be soft like a loose porridge or allowed to set and then sliced into golden pieces. Firm polenta slices can be used as a bread substitute and make the basis for an excellent grilled cheese sandwich substitute. Gluten-free!
Polenta is typically found in yellow cornmeal form, but you can also find white polenta, which offers a slightly different flavor and look. For those who prefer a coarser texture, coarse-ground polenta is available, made with larger cornmeal particles. Need a shortcut? Instant polenta cooks up quickly while a precooked tube polenta is ready to eat straight from the package. No matter your version, they're all gluten-free — as long as nothing gluten-related is added during processing (there's that caveat again).
If you want to use slices of polenta as a bread substitute, you're best off making (or buying) firm polenta that you can slice. While you can use that as-is, it works best if you bake or pan-fry the pieces to give them some extra texture and dry out the surface a bit.