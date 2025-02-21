Is Polenta Gluten-Free?

Polenta (not to be confused with grits) is a delicious Italian dish made from cornmeal and water — and is naturally gluten-free, making it an excellent choice for anyone avoiding gluten. If you have celiac disease or another gluten intolerance, you can confidently enjoy it as part of your gluten-free diet.

That said, there are a couple of things to keep in mind. While polenta itself is gluten-free, cross-contamination can be a concern. If the cornmeal is processed on machinery that handles gluten, trace amounts can slip through. To be extra safe, always check for labels that say "gluten-free" or "certified gluten-free" when buying packaged polenta. Also, be careful when dining out, as some restaurants might use gluten-laced ingredients to boost flavor.

Cooking polenta yourself at home gives you complete control to keep things gluten-free, and you can add your favorite extras like cheese, butter, and herbs to ensure you're safe from gluten sensitivities. Again, be careful with pre-made sauces and seasoning mixes, as they could contain unexpected gluten. Many use flour as a thickener, for example.

In addition to being gluten-free, polenta packs a nutritional punch with complex carbohydrates. It offers a steady energy source while potentially helping to regulate blood sugar. It also has a good amount of fiber, which aids digestion and can help keep your heart healthy.