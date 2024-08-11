The Only Tool You Need To Descale Fish Is A Spoon

Fish is generally a fast-cooking food with an array of nutritional benefits. If you buy it whole, however, or catch a mess of it yourself, there's some work to be done before you can fillet and cook it. "Cleaning" a fish involves disposing of the gills, blood, and guts, along with the animal's skin and scales. Descaling is not absolutely necessary, and many cuisines the world over serve fish whole, scales, head, and all. Still, unless you're grilling a whole fish, plenty of recipes call for the scales to be removed, and there's a bit of a trick to this step — you can't just pull fish skin off the way you remove the silver membrane from ribs. Thankfully, there's a fish prep tip that will keep you from needing to buy a descaling tool to accomplish the job.

If you have a spoon, you have everything you need to get the scales off the star aquatic protein of your next meal. The spoon method to descaling has other benefits beyond requiring only standard kitchen silverware. For one, it preserves the integrity of the scales so that they can be used in art, if that's of interest to you. Perhaps the biggest boon for home cooks is that it's generally less messy than conventional fish descaling methods, which are infamous for leaving scales all over your kitchen prep area. Finally, though not entirely foolproof, this life-changing kitchen hack is easy and takes just a moment to learn.