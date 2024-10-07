How To Order A Pennywise Frappucino From Starbucks

The Pennywise (or "IT") Frappuccino isn't exactly new. The spooky treat has been floating around the Starbucks secret menu since 2017 when the first installment of the horror remake was released. The drink returned to the rotation of topical Starbucks drinks again in 2019, when the second "IT" film premiered. And it looks like the evil clown has made his way back up to the surface again in recent years, thanks to TikTok.

However, you might not want to go to your local Starbucks and order a Pennywise Frappuccino, as it is not an officially recognized menu item. Rather, you should provide the ingredients and customization required for the drink, as is true for all secret menu items.

This is because there is no secret menu at Starbucks. Or rather, there is a secret menu, which has nothing to do with the chain itself. The menu is created and circulated by customers who develop unique drinks using the chain's heavily customizable menu. These items gain popularity by word of mouth or going viral online. This can cause issues with miscommunication between customers and employees, so if you're hoping to order a secret menu item, be sure to keep the instructions and ingredients on hand to help your barista best serve you. And, hey, if the item becomes popular enough, it might just make its way to the official menu. Just look at the wildly popular Pink Drink.