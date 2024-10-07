How To Order A Pennywise Frappucino From Starbucks
It's officially spooky season. The leaves are beginning to change, a crisp is in the air, and all around America, frightful folks are putting up Jack-O-Lanterns (originally not made from pumpkins) and buying bags of uniquely flavored candy corn in preparation for trick-or-treaters. With all of these festivities, you might also want to put a little thrill in your Starbucks order. So far, the coffee chain hasn't yet released a Halloween Frappuccino as it has in years past (think the Witch's Brew and Zombie Frappuccinos of the 2010s), though its pumpkin spice drinks are still holding strong. However, that doesn't mean you can't order a spooky mixed beverage.
The Pennywise Frappuccino, which has become popular on social media in recent weeks, can fill that gruesome, Halloween-themed void. And if scary treats don't do the trick, Starbucks has many cozy fall-themed items to enjoy. The Pennywise Frappuccino is named after the infamous villain from Stephen King's novel "IT." In his most iconic form, the character takes the shape of an evil clown. The Frappuccino has a white base and streaks of red at the side of the cup, resembling his red and white face paint. To order this drink, simply ask for a vanilla bean or white chocolate Frappuccino with strawberry drizzle on the side of the cup. It's a simple order, and the gruesome contrast between the red streaks and the white drink cuts a striking image contrasting its sweet taste.
The Pennywise Frappuccino has been here before
The Pennywise (or "IT") Frappuccino isn't exactly new. The spooky treat has been floating around the Starbucks secret menu since 2017 when the first installment of the horror remake was released. The drink returned to the rotation of topical Starbucks drinks again in 2019, when the second "IT" film premiered. And it looks like the evil clown has made his way back up to the surface again in recent years, thanks to TikTok.
However, you might not want to go to your local Starbucks and order a Pennywise Frappuccino, as it is not an officially recognized menu item. Rather, you should provide the ingredients and customization required for the drink, as is true for all secret menu items.
@peachiemariam
Here's my version of the Pennywise Frappuccino! Thank you for 25K!! #starbucks #barista #duet #foryou #fyp #fypg
This is because there is no secret menu at Starbucks. Or rather, there is a secret menu, which has nothing to do with the chain itself. The menu is created and circulated by customers who develop unique drinks using the chain's heavily customizable menu. These items gain popularity by word of mouth or going viral online. This can cause issues with miscommunication between customers and employees, so if you're hoping to order a secret menu item, be sure to keep the instructions and ingredients on hand to help your barista best serve you. And, hey, if the item becomes popular enough, it might just make its way to the official menu. Just look at the wildly popular Pink Drink.