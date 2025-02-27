Why Aren't You Microwaving Your Tofu?

When exploring enticing recipes for your tofu, often you'll find instructions to pan-fry, bake, or even steam. While these techniques can successfully transform a bland block of tofu into a flavorful source of plant-based protein, the microwave can also be an unexpectedly useful appliance to put together your next tofu meal. In fact, by using the microwave, you can make perfectly heated, tender tofu in just minutes, without compromising on its nutritional value. Plus, the microwave approach bypasses some of the minor inconveniences of pan frying and baking, like dealing with oil splatters or needing to clean multiple dirty dishes.

Simply place your favorite variety of the many types of tofu in a microwave-safe dish, add your preferred sauces and seasonings, and then cook it in the microwave for six to seven minutes (or until steaming). The resulting tofu has a texture that pairs well with a seasoned sauce or a flavorful braising mixture. Serving alongside rice or noodles makes for an easy, tasty meal without long prep work and a difficult clean-up after. To enhance the flavor of your microwaved tofu, consider scoring the top with shallow cuts before seasoning, since doing so helps the tofu absorb the flavorful sauce. For the most flavor, you should also make sure to press the tofu before adding your marinade. So, next time you're in a pinch and need a quick and satisfying meal, don't hesitate to reach for a block of tofu and head straight to the microwave.