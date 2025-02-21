Where Gordon Ramsay Gets His Favorite Paris Snack
While many people rely on Gordon Ramsay's cooking tips, the celebrity chef is known for lots of different things: Curse words. Idiot sandwiches. A bunch of different television shows with narrowly divergent concepts. Cream puffs, not so much. But the sweet treat that looks pretty much just like it sounds is, in fact, among the culinary personality's favorites. Ramsay even singled out one Parisian boulangerie in particular in an interview with Michelin – one that you might want to add to your list of the best desserts to try in Paris right now.
Ramsay calls the vanilla in the cream puff at Mamiche, which has two footprints in Paris's 10th arrondissement, "sublime." That sounds like it's worth making time for, whether you have 24 hours or a lifetime to explore the City of Lights. The heavenly confection has a thin, dainty pastry encasement that obscures the titular cloud of ivory cream that inflates it from within. Its corner shop at 32 Rue du Château d'Eau is especially darling and known to attract lines that wind out the door, so plan accordingly. You can grab one to go and enjoy it at the petite, verdant le jardin Villemin a short distance away on nice days. This address is less than a mile (1.3 kilometers) from the Gare du Nord, Paris' largest train station (and the most bustling in Europe), and around a half hour from Charles de Gaulle Airport by car; it's also a little more than a mile (2.2 kilometers) to the Louvre, 3 miles (5 kilometers) from the Arc de Triomphe, and a bit farther still to the Eiffel Tower, should you be planning a whole tourist day around the goodie.
More about Mamiche
Translating to "my loaf" in English, Mamiche, perhaps expectedly, trades in a great deal more than desserts like Gordon Ramsay's favorite cream puff, brownies and beignets. The bakery also crafts plentiful bread varieties, sold both as loaves and fashioned into sandwiches. And it counts a dedication to hand-crafted, small batch goods among its merits across all of its preparations.
The 10th arrondissement presence Ramsay cited during Michelin's interview followed Mamiche's original launch at 45 Rue Condorcet in 2017. That charming spot, too, has collected local accolades since its premiere. And, should you find yourself closer to this 9th arrondissement venue with a long list of sightseeing to do, it's only around half a mile from the Gare du Nord (and just over 30 minutes from Orly Airport), almost 2 miles (3 kilometers) from the Louvre, 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) from the Arc de Triomphe, and 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) from the Eiffel Tower. Perched on yet another super cute corner, this Mamiche is also near the district's Square d'Anvers, replete with plenty of benches for al fresco snacking.