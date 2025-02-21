Where Gordon Ramsay Gets His Favorite Paris Snack

While many people rely on Gordon Ramsay's cooking tips, the celebrity chef is known for lots of different things: Curse words. Idiot sandwiches. A bunch of different television shows with narrowly divergent concepts. Cream puffs, not so much. But the sweet treat that looks pretty much just like it sounds is, in fact, among the culinary personality's favorites. Ramsay even singled out one Parisian boulangerie in particular in an interview with Michelin – one that you might want to add to your list of the best desserts to try in Paris right now.

Ramsay calls the vanilla in the cream puff at Mamiche, which has two footprints in Paris's 10th arrondissement, "sublime." That sounds like it's worth making time for, whether you have 24 hours or a lifetime to explore the City of Lights. The heavenly confection has a thin, dainty pastry encasement that obscures the titular cloud of ivory cream that inflates it from within. Its corner shop at 32 Rue du Château d'Eau is especially darling and known to attract lines that wind out the door, so plan accordingly. You can grab one to go and enjoy it at the petite, verdant le jardin Villemin a short distance away on nice days. This address is less than a mile (1.3 kilometers) from the Gare du Nord, Paris' largest train station (and the most bustling in Europe), and around a half hour from Charles de Gaulle Airport by car; it's also a little more than a mile (2.2 kilometers) to the Louvre, 3 miles (5 kilometers) from the Arc de Triomphe, and a bit farther still to the Eiffel Tower, should you be planning a whole tourist day around the goodie.