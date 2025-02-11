The Popular Desserts To Avoid Ordering At Restaurants

Desserts are a hot debate when it comes to dining out at a restaurant. Is it worth the price or the potential stomachache after downing a bunch of calorie-dense foods? And don't forget about the strange perception for some that ordering dessert is "feminine" or "self-indulgent." These ridiculous notions aside, the purpose of this course is to close out the meal and give you a sweet palate cleanse from the often salty main course. There's a reason it's featured as a key part of cooking competition shows.

Despite the comfort and joy these foods give us, some restaurants treat their dessert menu as an afterthought. The reason being that it's not as profitable as the appetizer, and it's just one more thing for the staff to hassle with during a rush. You have the right to order a sweet treat — a good one at that — so we've put together a list of the desserts that aren't worth your time or budget.