The Popular Desserts To Avoid Ordering At Restaurants
Desserts are a hot debate when it comes to dining out at a restaurant. Is it worth the price or the potential stomachache after downing a bunch of calorie-dense foods? And don't forget about the strange perception for some that ordering dessert is "feminine" or "self-indulgent." These ridiculous notions aside, the purpose of this course is to close out the meal and give you a sweet palate cleanse from the often salty main course. There's a reason it's featured as a key part of cooking competition shows.
Despite the comfort and joy these foods give us, some restaurants treat their dessert menu as an afterthought. The reason being that it's not as profitable as the appetizer, and it's just one more thing for the staff to hassle with during a rush. You have the right to order a sweet treat — a good one at that — so we've put together a list of the desserts that aren't worth your time or budget.
Chocolate cake
Disclaimer: We're not saying chocolate cake is bad. It's just... overdone. Chocolate cake is probably the most notorious dessert menu item at a restaurant because it appeals to a wide audience. This includes the chocolate lava cake, devil's food cake, and any sort of brownie dish. The issue lies in the use of cheap milk chocolate which leads to a plain flavor, or worse, an overly sweet one.
Chocolate cake is hard to mess up and doesn't take long to put together, so why not make it at home? Unless it's marketed as a specialty of the restaurant, there's a fair chance you're getting an amateur product where a single slice costs the same amount as a box mix you could use to make an entire cake at home. Chocolate cake is no doubt tasty, just don't expect it to blow your mind at the local burger place.
Pie
Whatever flavor you end up selecting, restaurant pies can be disappointing. The main issue tends to be the crust, which can be dry or bland. They take an average of one hour to cook fresh, and many restaurant pies outsource them from a bakery or order them frozen. You can cut out the middleman and get a fresh whole pie at a pastry shop on your way home.
However, it must be stated that the notable exception here tends to be Southern restaurants, especially if they're small local shops. Pies are a big part of this food culture, and you should most definitely order a pie if it's on the dessert or even the regular menu. Savory chicken pot pie is a worthy meal on its own.
Crème brûlée
The mark of a quality dining establishment's dessert menu isn't the type of dishes it offers, but by whether what it offers shows commitment to quality food. Crème brûlée is a technical dessert that requires perfect timing to get right. Overcooked crème brûlée is rubbery, and undercooked is watery. Without a skilled baker on site, it's easy to fumble the consistency. Other issues include low-quality vanilla and sugar, meaning that it'll lack the complex flavor notes you're seeking.
Fine dining with an emphasis on French cuisine is likely to hit the nail on the head with this dessert, but it might come at a steeper price point than your average steakhouse. If you're particularly fond, then go for it, but first check the website's staff page or reviews for a dessert specialist. Expensive food needs to live up to the cost.
Italian desserts
Maybe it's a compliment when a food culture is so good that even its knockoffs are still popular menu items. There are a lot of Italian, or rather, Italian-inspired restaurants around that cut corners when it comes to serving traditional food. Biscotti shouldn't hurt your teeth to bite down on (it's best dipped in coffee, anyway), and cannoli shells should have a distinct flavor and a pleasant crunch.
If there's one item you should think twice about ordering from an Italian restaurant, it's the tiramisu. Some places try to swap the mascarpone for cream cheese or dupe the espresso with regular coffee. Do your research on where you're dining to find out if it's giving you a real deal dolce that would make a nonna proud.
Cheesecake
Restaurant cheesecake tends to be packed with calories without much nutritional payoff, and it's not a refreshing bite to dig into after a big meal. It has the same criticisms as the chocolate cake for its unoriginality and cheap ingredients. Most of the time, cheesecake isn't even made on-site — including the ones served at the famed Cheesecake Factory. It's delivered frozen, then gets defrosted and directly dished to you in a single slice.
The best desserts at a restaurant are going to be whatever it makes in-house. The menu should reflect a sense of cohesion with whatever vibe the establishment is trying to convey. Some light desserts that won't break your wallet or overfill you are chocolate mousse and fried ice cream, perfect to cool you down and get rid of lingering dinner tastes in your mouth. You'll be better off trying one of these store-bought cheesecakes at home.