Does Shake Shack Give You Any Special Treats On Your Birthday?

Particularly as you get older and the charms of bubble wands and bouncy castles have worn away, birthday commemorations start to take a more economical bend. With in-store discounts at various retailers and probable gift cards to spend, you can not only enjoy your day of birth on the day itself, but extend your small-scale celebrations throughout the month. Many national quick-service restaurant chains are keen to lure you into stores, or into their loyalty programs, with the promise of free birthday treats. At Starbucks and Dunkin' Donuts, it's a free beverage of choice; at Baskin Robbins, a free scoop; and at Krispy Kreme, a free donut of course. Still, it's important to note that most places won't immediately reward you when you walk in and announce that it's your birthday. Instead, depending on the vendor, you'll need to have joined a mailing list or rewards program somewhat in advance. Plus, there are often some onerous terms of service to follow.

But what about Shake Shack, the burger chain famous for its smash burgers and superb milkshakes? The short answer is yes — Shake Shack will gladly send you a code for a free birthday milkshake. However, there are quite a few caveats and a few more rules and regulations to follow. So read on to discover how you can most readily acquire that iconic cookies and cream shake.