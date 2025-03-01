What Happened To Anthony Bourdain's Chocolate Line?

Anthony Bourdain was known for bringing the world's food and culture scene to our televisions with his popular shows like "No Reservations" and "Parts Unknown." Exploring the road less traveled, Bourdain loved to find the best places to eat, but he was also a trained chef with cooking techniques of his own who graduated from the Culinary Institute of America. Among many of his food endeavors was the creation of his Good & Evil chocolate bar alongside renowned chef Eric Ripert. But when Bourdain died unexpectedly in 2018, the chocolate bar was pulled from shelves to honor him — and has never returned.

The name Good & Evil came from the idea of indulging in something delicious. The deliciousness of the food was the "good," while the indulgence was the "evil." The bar was a collaboration between the two chefs and Éclat Chocolate, and there were two versions released. The first bar cost a whopping $18 and was released in 2013, but the second edition, which made its debut in 2016, saw the price reduced to $12.95.