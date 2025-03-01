What Happened To Anthony Bourdain's Chocolate Line?
Anthony Bourdain was known for bringing the world's food and culture scene to our televisions with his popular shows like "No Reservations" and "Parts Unknown." Exploring the road less traveled, Bourdain loved to find the best places to eat, but he was also a trained chef with cooking techniques of his own who graduated from the Culinary Institute of America. Among many of his food endeavors was the creation of his Good & Evil chocolate bar alongside renowned chef Eric Ripert. But when Bourdain died unexpectedly in 2018, the chocolate bar was pulled from shelves to honor him — and has never returned.
The name Good & Evil came from the idea of indulging in something delicious. The deliciousness of the food was the "good," while the indulgence was the "evil." The bar was a collaboration between the two chefs and Éclat Chocolate, and there were two versions released. The first bar cost a whopping $18 and was released in 2013, but the second edition, which made its debut in 2016, saw the price reduced to $12.95.
Anthony Bourdain's chocolate bar was pulled to honor him
Anthony Bourdain and Eric Ripert were close friends, with Ripert even making a number of appearances on Bourdain's travel shows. "Anthony was my best friend. An exceptional human being, so inspiring & generous," Ripert wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, after Bourdain's death. When Bourdain died, the chocolate bars were removed both in stores and online by Ripert and Éclat Chocolate. The company's owner, Christopher Curtin, explained the choice was made as a tribute to the late food expert's memory.
A trip to a Peru, where Bourdain visited a cocoa farm, was what inspired him to create the chocolate bar in the first place. He loved connecting with the cocoa farmers and learning what made for high-quality chocolate. Dan Pearson — president of Marañón Chocolate, which supplied cocoa beans for Éclat Chocolate, and whom Bourdain toured the cocoa farms with — told Confectionery News in 2018 that Bourdain made a "sizable contribution" to Peruvian cocoa farmers.