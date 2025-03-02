The Common Ordering Mistake You're Probably Making At Italian Restaurants

For many Americans, heading to an Italian restaurant conjures up a specific type of culinary coziness. Maybe it's digging into a fettuccine Alfredo — one of the best Olive Garden dishes to order — accompanied by the restaurant's iconic never-ending breadsticks. Or perhaps it's splitting a pizza pie among friends and family, with a Caesar salad on the side.

Such culinary experiences are undoubtedly delicious, built for casual, family-oriented enjoyment. Yet they're actually uniquely North American in style, rooted in Italian-American cuisine. After all, Caesar salad hails from Tijuana, not Tuscany. So if you do find yourself at a verifiably Italian restaurant — either in the country itself or a faithful reproduction abroad — then do yourself a favor and order something less familiar.

Italy's cuisine is highly regional, with each style boasting a unique assortment of dishes. Whether it's Lombardy's distinct saffron-infused risotto Milanese or Puglia's rustic orecchiette con le cime di rapa (ear-shaped pasta with broccoli rabe), there's an incredible breadth of dishes past the American favorites. So, fix the ordering pattern of sticking to a recognizable name on the menu, and you'll rediscover the cuisine.