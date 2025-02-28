Why Ice Cream Deserves A Spot On Your Breakfast Table

Weekday breakfasts might consist of a piece of toast or fruit on the go, but by the time the weekend rolls around, you're ready for a more indulgent meal, such as using some chocolate chips for a delicious upgrade on pancakes and pairing them with a side of bacon. Next time you prep the breakfast menu, though, consider a more unconventional sweet treat: ice cream. Believe it or not, per The Telegraph's reports, a small study conducted by a professor of Tokyo, Japan's Kyorin University, Yoshihiko Koga, suggested that a scoop of ice cream in the morning creates a more alert mental state. While you can't take it as fact, it's certainly a reason to test the theory.

Ice cream has always presented itself as an after-dinner treat, but it's actually the perfect pairing for a number of sweet or savory breakfast options. You can substitute ice and milk in a flavorful fruit smoothie with a little bit of ice cream instead for thick creaminess. And nobody has to tell you twice that ice cream and waffles are a match made in heaven. Instead of pairing your coffee with sweet pancakes, try a scoop of store-bought coffee ice cream to satisfy both cravings at once. No, it might not be the best idea to add sugar-laden ice cream to breakfast every morning, but eating it in moderation is perfectly fine.