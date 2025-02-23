Your Fish Dumplings Are Missing Out On A Deliciously Crispy Makeover

The trickiest part of preparing fish dumplings is making the dough and filling. Once you've formed the dumplings, the hardest part is over. Pan-frying them only requires small attention to detail, so it's helpful to keep a few tips in mind to get the most out of this multi-dimensional dumpling upgrade.

Before placing the dumplings on a frying pan set to medium heat, add a small amount of oil to facilitate a decadent char on the dough. Arrange the dumplings on the pan and add no more than a quarter cup of water before covering them with a vented lid. The exact amount of water and oil you need depends on how many dumplings you are frying — use more water and oil for larger servings and vice versa for smaller servings. Pan fry until golden brown, garnish with your favorite fixings, and enjoy! If you're serving them in a brothy dish, add the dumplings just before serving to keep them from getting soggy.

Finally, don't hesitate to try this dumpling upgrade with other filings. Whether you're substituting fish for plant-based alternatives or filling that delicious dough with pork, this pan-frying method can zhuzh up just about any dumpling recipe.