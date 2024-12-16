The Liquid To Always Keep In Your Workspace When Stretching Pizza Dough

At first glance, tossing pizza dough into the air may seem like nothing more than a bit of showboating, but it's actually how classic pizzeria slices get that crispy, airy texture. Rolling pizza dough can overwork it, which is why you should skip the roller and stretch it by hand instead. Still, stretching pizza dough can be tricky since it has a tendency to stick to every surface. Some use flour to counteract the stickiness, but this can actually make the dough tougher as the flour is absorbed into the dough. Instead, the next time you work with pizza dough, keep a bottle of olive oil on hand.

Adding olive oil to your dough, work surface, and even your hands will create a smooth barrier, preventing the dough from sticking to you or the counter. By keeping it moist, it also makes the dough easier to stretch without tearing. Since the dough is glazed in oil, it will brown nicely in the oven, allowing you to achieve a perfect, even crust. As a bonus, olive oil also adds a boost of earthy, Mediterranean flavor perfect for pizza. The utility adds to the fact that olive oil is basically liquid gold in the culinary world, so store it properly so it won't go to waste.