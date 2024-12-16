The Liquid To Always Keep In Your Workspace When Stretching Pizza Dough
At first glance, tossing pizza dough into the air may seem like nothing more than a bit of showboating, but it's actually how classic pizzeria slices get that crispy, airy texture. Rolling pizza dough can overwork it, which is why you should skip the roller and stretch it by hand instead. Still, stretching pizza dough can be tricky since it has a tendency to stick to every surface. Some use flour to counteract the stickiness, but this can actually make the dough tougher as the flour is absorbed into the dough. Instead, the next time you work with pizza dough, keep a bottle of olive oil on hand.
Adding olive oil to your dough, work surface, and even your hands will create a smooth barrier, preventing the dough from sticking to you or the counter. By keeping it moist, it also makes the dough easier to stretch without tearing. Since the dough is glazed in oil, it will brown nicely in the oven, allowing you to achieve a perfect, even crust. As a bonus, olive oil also adds a boost of earthy, Mediterranean flavor perfect for pizza. The utility adds to the fact that olive oil is basically liquid gold in the culinary world, so store it properly so it won't go to waste.
More oils you can use for your pizza dough
While olive oil is the most commonly used oil for pizza dough, other oils can work depending on the type of pizza you're making. Vegetable oil is an accessible alternative that can be used just as you would olive oil. However, it has a neutral taste, so your crust won't get the benefit of extra earthy flavor. Another mild option is canola oil, a popular choice among those who prefer a less pronounced oil flavor. Avocado oil provides a very rich finish, while coconut oil adds notes of sweetness. Whatever oil you choose, consider how it will interact with the other flavors of your pizza. For instance, corn oil can be a good choice for a cornmeal-based crust, while coconut oil would work well for a Hawaiian pizza pie. There are also a number of infused olive oils out there which can add more unique flavors to your recipe.
There's a reason olive oil is a staple for pizza dough. It leads to easier stretching, better flavor, and an ideal, crispy crust. There are alternatives out there that are worth trying, but olive oil's function and flavor makes it a standout choice. Keep it in your workstation, and you'll be able to craft perfect pizzas every time.