Ginger ale-kissed apple sauce is one of those dishes that's crafty, inventive, and downright fun to make. But whether you're enlisting the grandkids for a Sunday afternoon cooking lesson or preparing a batch to crown your world-famous Hannukah latkes, keeping a few tips in mind guarantees that your scratch-made ginger ale apple sauce will taste like royalty without the enormous effort of a palace chef.

To achieve a well-balanced flavor profile, opt for two types of apples with complementary flavors. Select a handful of sweet varieties, like Honeycrisp and Golden Delicious apples, and an equal amount of tart or acidic ones, like ​​McIntosh and Pink Lady apples. Surprisingly, not all ginger ale is made with ginger, so try to purchase a brand that contains the real stuff to engineer a batch of apple sauce with an authentic undercurrent of peppery, citrusy goodness. For a juicy, silky, yet substantial mouthfeel, ratios are important. A good rule of thumb is one can of ginger ale for every six apples.

Don't hesitate to jazz up your ginger ale applesauce with complementary ingredients for a more full-bodied flavor. The warming spice of cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves mingle with ginger ale to create a chai-inspired taste tempered by the vibrant flavor of apples. A dash of honey provides a floral sweetness, while a spoonful of maple syrup imparts a cozier touch. Enjoy ginger ale apple sauce as a stand-alone snack or you can mix it into oatmeal, stuff it into donuts, or weave it into a marinade.