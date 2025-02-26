The Grocery Chain With Its Own Tamale Section

To know H-E-B is to love it. The grocery store is the darling of the Lone-Star State, and its big red signs are a common sight studding the Texas landscape. For loyal shoppers, it's THE store — and Texas' most popular grocery store is also a full-on statewide institution. H-E-B earned its reputation as a cultural icon, with fan-fave products, a deep commitment to philanthropy, an unwavering communal presence, and hyper-regional foods you just can't get anywhere else. One such item? Packaged tamales.

H-E-B offers up the H-E-B Mi Tienda-branded Mexican meal ready to grab and be enjoyed, in flavors like pork, chicken, and beef, but also sweet seasonal varieties like pumpkin cream cheese and cinnamon cream cheese. They're offered hot and ready to eat, or refrigerated, in a sealed plastic pack of 12 for around 10 bucks ready to be removed from their outer inedible husks, steamed or microwaved, and enjoyed. Since they freeze well, you can also stock up, keep them in their husks, and put them in the freezer for later.

Tamales are typically wrapped in corn husks or banana leaves and are a staple of Mexican and Central and South American cuisine. H-E-B's tamales are made true to tradition, with no preservatives and real corn husks. Though they require no real prep, super loyal fans can flaunt their love of the dish by grabbing a "Tamal Maker" T-shirt from the store while stocking up on their favorite flavor.