The Grocery Chain With Its Own Tamale Section
To know H-E-B is to love it. The grocery store is the darling of the Lone-Star State, and its big red signs are a common sight studding the Texas landscape. For loyal shoppers, it's THE store — and Texas' most popular grocery store is also a full-on statewide institution. H-E-B earned its reputation as a cultural icon, with fan-fave products, a deep commitment to philanthropy, an unwavering communal presence, and hyper-regional foods you just can't get anywhere else. One such item? Packaged tamales.
H-E-B offers up the H-E-B Mi Tienda-branded Mexican meal ready to grab and be enjoyed, in flavors like pork, chicken, and beef, but also sweet seasonal varieties like pumpkin cream cheese and cinnamon cream cheese. They're offered hot and ready to eat, or refrigerated, in a sealed plastic pack of 12 for around 10 bucks ready to be removed from their outer inedible husks, steamed or microwaved, and enjoyed. Since they freeze well, you can also stock up, keep them in their husks, and put them in the freezer for later.
Tamales are typically wrapped in corn husks or banana leaves and are a staple of Mexican and Central and South American cuisine. H-E-B's tamales are made true to tradition, with no preservatives and real corn husks. Though they require no real prep, super loyal fans can flaunt their love of the dish by grabbing a "Tamal Maker" T-shirt from the store while stocking up on their favorite flavor.
H-E-B proudly serves Texas and Mexican specialties
Founded way back in 1905 by the Butt family, the store began in Kerrville, Texas. It has since expanded from its humble origins into a bonafide empire (and is still largely in the family). H-E-B now spans the state with over 300 locations, including more in Mexico, and sells its own private-label products. The store remains committed to building up small and minority-owned brands, among the many reasons that "here, everything's better," as its catchphrase goes.
Unlike national retailers with largely homogenized offerings, H-E-B's Texas focus allows the company to cater to the people it serves. Meaning, you'll find many Texas specialties, like the beefiest grocery store hot dogs you can buy. The store also specializes in Hispanic and Mexican foods, like H-E-B's beloved tamales. H-E-B's Mi Tienda line focuses on authentic Mexican cuisine, from refried beans to tortillas to spicy potato chips. And of course, the tamales.
If you're looking for more of a sit-down experience, in addition to the grab-and-go options for sale, you can also order an entree of tamales, rice, and beans. H-E-B serves the meal at its in-store delis. However you order them, the Texas fandom for the H-E-B tamales is loud and proud — another valid reason to take a trip to the Lone Star state.