The Famous Rapper Who Owns A Slew Of Checkers Restaurants

Checkers is an underrated fast food restaurant across the Southeast, lacking the advertisement power of other establishments like McDonald's and Wendy's, but some folks might be missing out. Checkers has a reputation for affordable burgers, sandwiches, and wings that customers can often grab late into the night. The company has had to clean up some debt and change leadership over the years, but one franchise owner was able to make the most out of placing their bets on Checkers.

Rapper and entrepreneur Rick Ross has been the owner of multiple Checkers locations for the past eight years. In 2011 he began purchasing a slew of Wingstop chains, so it makes sense that he'd want to grow his ventures into fast food. Plenty of rappers have explored the restaurant business, such as Ludacris with Chicken + Beer and Drake with Dave's Hot Chicken, so what motivates an artist to invest in good food?

For Rick Ross, it's a statement of success. He didn't always have money, and in an interview with Bon Appétit, he explained, "I remember when I couldn't afford to eat like this. It was ramen noodles and the San Francisco Treat [Rice-A-Roni]. Dessert? Get you a honey bun and put a slice of cheese on it."