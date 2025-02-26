The Famous Rapper Who Owns A Slew Of Checkers Restaurants
Checkers is an underrated fast food restaurant across the Southeast, lacking the advertisement power of other establishments like McDonald's and Wendy's, but some folks might be missing out. Checkers has a reputation for affordable burgers, sandwiches, and wings that customers can often grab late into the night. The company has had to clean up some debt and change leadership over the years, but one franchise owner was able to make the most out of placing their bets on Checkers.
Rapper and entrepreneur Rick Ross has been the owner of multiple Checkers locations for the past eight years. In 2011 he began purchasing a slew of Wingstop chains, so it makes sense that he'd want to grow his ventures into fast food. Plenty of rappers have explored the restaurant business, such as Ludacris with Chicken + Beer and Drake with Dave's Hot Chicken, so what motivates an artist to invest in good food?
For Rick Ross, it's a statement of success. He didn't always have money, and in an interview with Bon Appétit, he explained, "I remember when I couldn't afford to eat like this. It was ramen noodles and the San Francisco Treat [Rice-A-Roni]. Dessert? Get you a honey bun and put a slice of cheese on it."
Why Rick Ross chose to invest in Checkers
Rick Ross has an admirable rags-to-riches story as someone who used to wash cars in Carol City, Florida for money. In his song "Buy Back the Block" with Gucci Mane and 2 Chainz, Ross sings of investing in his community by being able to purchase Checkers and Wingstop locations, going on to list other fast food restaurants he's taken an interest in. When he was 13 years old, he worked long shifts at a car wash where he'd only made $30 a day. Across the street from his workplace was a Checkers, which was a quick and cost-effective option for him at the time.
His decision to buy Checkers wasn't purely motivated by nostalgia — the rapper loves its burgers and fries. Chowhound has to agree on the fries front, as Checkers was at the top of our frozen grocery store fries ranking. They're cooked in a seasoned fry batter and can be ordered with chili cheese, bacon, or garlic parmesan toppings. That's convincing enough to want a location for yourself. Why put "money in the grave" when you can put money into fast food?