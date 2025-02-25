The Simple Reason To Swap Your Burger's Lettuce For Cabbage

Nothing hits like a good burger. All the ingredients come together in a way that's truly special — a fantastic combination of meat, bread, vegetables, and sauce. What many cooks find themselves asking is, "How do we make this better?" One simple ingredient swap could change the game for you, and that's omitting the lettuce for another type of crunchy green.

Cabbage is a vegetable with a stronger taste and similar mouthfeel to butter lettuce. Generally, it also has more nutrients like dietary fiber, potassium, folate, and vitamin K. Cabbage is known for its earthy, peppery undertones that add a pleasant depth to several dishes. It's a popular ingredient in East Asian cuisine in stir-fry noodles and rice for its versatility. Buying a head of cabbage at a time not only gives you a moist, flavorful topping for burgers but also plenty of sides as well. Integrate it into a salad or coleslaw side dish, or try a classic napa cabbage kimchi recipe.