The Simple Reason To Swap Your Burger's Lettuce For Cabbage
Nothing hits like a good burger. All the ingredients come together in a way that's truly special — a fantastic combination of meat, bread, vegetables, and sauce. What many cooks find themselves asking is, "How do we make this better?" One simple ingredient swap could change the game for you, and that's omitting the lettuce for another type of crunchy green.
Cabbage is a vegetable with a stronger taste and similar mouthfeel to butter lettuce. Generally, it also has more nutrients like dietary fiber, potassium, folate, and vitamin K. Cabbage is known for its earthy, peppery undertones that add a pleasant depth to several dishes. It's a popular ingredient in East Asian cuisine in stir-fry noodles and rice for its versatility. Buying a head of cabbage at a time not only gives you a moist, flavorful topping for burgers but also plenty of sides as well. Integrate it into a salad or coleslaw side dish, or try a classic napa cabbage kimchi recipe.
Don't neglect these leafy greens on your burger
Lettuce is hydrating and crunchy, giving a contrasting coolness to a warm and savory burger. However, you can still get all of those benefits by switching up the routine with other plants. The taste of cabbage alone can vary by species. Green and napa cabbages (the kind used in kimchi) are soft, buttery, and crunchy. Red cabbage has a strong nutritional profile with antioxidants like beta-carotene, but it has a less desirable mouthfeel as the leaves are chewier. Savoy cabbage can be used in place of romaine lettuce for its velvety texture.
Leafy greens other than lettuce can make your burger feel more intentional in its concept. Spinach and arugula bring out a lovely flavor in tomatoes and ketchup, while Swiss chard complements sharper cheeses like gruyere and provolone. Cabbage has a more universal quality as a topping that can make your veggie burgers shine. And why limit cabbage to a topping? The leaves are sturdy enough to function as a gluten-free bun alternative, too. It's worth giving these greens a chance.