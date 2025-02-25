The Surprising Reason People Don't Drink Beer In Commercials

If you've ever turned on a television for more than a few minutes, you've probably seen at least one beer commercial. They're usually full of friends having a good time and cracking open a cold beer, but have you ever seen someone actually sip one of those beers? The answer is likely no — not even for special productions like the Super Bowl — and it has to do with television regulations.

To be clear, you can legally drink beer in a commercial. However, you'll almost never see any alcohol brand do it. This regulation doesn't come from the federal government; the government actually has no hard-and-fast rules about showing anyone consuming alcohol in commercials. It actually comes down to the networks themselves, all of which generally look down on alcohol consumption on camera. As a result, alcohol brands refrain from putting any alcohol-drinking visuals in their commercials because that means the ad could get banned from certain networks, ultimately trimming the audience who might see it. Since brands want their commercials shown on as many networks as possible, it's best to act conservatively when it comes to drinking beer on screen.