When To Add Citrus To Your Recipes For The Brightest Flavors
Citrus does more for your cooking than to just make the end result pretty — though a citrus garnish will add a burst of freshness to just about any dish. A bright pop of lemon, lime, or orange is an excellent way to add a twist on classic recipes and can brighten up pretty much anything. Marinate chicken in orange juice for tender, summery meat that's great for skewers or served whole as a main course. Use lemon in baking for bright and zesty flavors. Lime is renowned as a garnish on tacos and stir-fries. Any way you slice it — cutting wedges, adding juice, or grating zest, for example — citrus adds an extra layer of intrigue to your recipes and enhances certain flavor profiles.
The acidity in citrus fruits is what makes them magical in so many recipes, but you must know when to add some lemon, orange, or lime to get the best results. Add lemon to your soups right at the end of cooking, for example, to get the best, brightest, and zestiest results. Add lemon juice to dough as you add the rest of your wet ingredients since the citrus acid will activate baking agents. The same concept works for stir-fry dishes: Add the citrus in last to maximize the flavor.
Recipes that respond best to a little bit of citrus
Citrus marinades are popular for chicken, beef, and even seafood like salmon because the citric acid in the fruit breaks down protein fibers, tenderizing the meat and increasing the flavor in the dish. The process is called denaturation, and it's a popular cooking technique, such as when pairing lemon and chicken in a flavorful combination. Depending on the type of meat, you'll let the marinade set for a few hours before moving on to other cooking stages. Marinades aren't the only way citrus and meat-based dishes are combined. Use lime juice at the end when making dishes like crispy Thai basil beef, and then use a round of lime wedges for garnish. Use lemon to finish the sauce of an herby lemon butter fish skillet and elevate the dish to a whole new level.
Add lemon zest into the batter and on top of lemon shortbread cookies to make them even more flavorful. Incorporate lemon, lime, orange, and other citrus into cake batter for a little something extra, combining it in with wet ingredients. Infuse citrus into simple syrups for a zesty drink addition, grill it for a unique garnish, or use it to add extra flavor to couscous, quinoa, and other grains.