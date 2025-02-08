When To Add Citrus To Your Recipes For The Brightest Flavors

Citrus does more for your cooking than to just make the end result pretty — though a citrus garnish will add a burst of freshness to just about any dish. A bright pop of lemon, lime, or orange is an excellent way to add a twist on classic recipes and can brighten up pretty much anything. Marinate chicken in orange juice for tender, summery meat that's great for skewers or served whole as a main course. Use lemon in baking for bright and zesty flavors. Lime is renowned as a garnish on tacos and stir-fries. Any way you slice it — cutting wedges, adding juice, or grating zest, for example — citrus adds an extra layer of intrigue to your recipes and enhances certain flavor profiles.

The acidity in citrus fruits is what makes them magical in so many recipes, but you must know when to add some lemon, orange, or lime to get the best results. Add lemon to your soups right at the end of cooking, for example, to get the best, brightest, and zestiest results. Add lemon juice to dough as you add the rest of your wet ingredients since the citrus acid will activate baking agents. The same concept works for stir-fry dishes: Add the citrus in last to maximize the flavor.