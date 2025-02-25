Make Store-Bought Apple Cider Better With One Cheap And Easy Addition

Apple cider is a quintessential autumnal beverage that can evoke visuals of picking fresh apples at an orchard, enjoying apple cider donuts, and embracing the coziness that the season has to offer. With one simple hack, you can live this reality all year round using store-bought apple cider and some citrusy zing, brought to you by lemon juice. This easy, yet cost-effective addition helps cut through the sweetness of the cider without making the drink sour, creating a more balanced flavor profile.

A foundational ratio of one gallon of store-bought cider and a 1/2 cup of lemon juice, is a good place to start, but feel free to adjust according to your taste preference. Fresh lemon juice reigns supreme over the bottled varieties found in grocery stores, and you can ease the process with Chowhound's recommended tips for juicing lemons better and the viral toothpick hack that doesn't require slicing the lemons. If convenience takes priority, elevate your apple cider with ease by opting for quality brands that use 100% pure lemon juice without any concentrate or added flavors, like Santa Cruz, Volcano Bursts, or Whole Foods' own 365 brand. Simply simmer all ingredients together in a large pot, and you'll end up with a delicious, warm beverage while filling your home with the comforting aromas of the Fall season. Your new and improved apple cider is a great addition to any gathering, be it casual, or a more formal holiday ambiance. For a 21+ vibe, consider adding dark rum or bourbon after simmering for a warming cocktail.