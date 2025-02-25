Make Store-Bought Apple Cider Better With One Cheap And Easy Addition
Apple cider is a quintessential autumnal beverage that can evoke visuals of picking fresh apples at an orchard, enjoying apple cider donuts, and embracing the coziness that the season has to offer. With one simple hack, you can live this reality all year round using store-bought apple cider and some citrusy zing, brought to you by lemon juice. This easy, yet cost-effective addition helps cut through the sweetness of the cider without making the drink sour, creating a more balanced flavor profile.
A foundational ratio of one gallon of store-bought cider and a 1/2 cup of lemon juice, is a good place to start, but feel free to adjust according to your taste preference. Fresh lemon juice reigns supreme over the bottled varieties found in grocery stores, and you can ease the process with Chowhound's recommended tips for juicing lemons better and the viral toothpick hack that doesn't require slicing the lemons. If convenience takes priority, elevate your apple cider with ease by opting for quality brands that use 100% pure lemon juice without any concentrate or added flavors, like Santa Cruz, Volcano Bursts, or Whole Foods' own 365 brand. Simply simmer all ingredients together in a large pot, and you'll end up with a delicious, warm beverage while filling your home with the comforting aromas of the Fall season. Your new and improved apple cider is a great addition to any gathering, be it casual, or a more formal holiday ambiance. For a 21+ vibe, consider adding dark rum or bourbon after simmering for a warming cocktail.
Spice up your life with spiced apple cider
Now that you have zhuzhed up your store-bought apple cider with a citrusy kick, why stop there? Why not whip up a cozy, spiced holiday treat, that will not only infuse your space with aromatic spices but also nourish your soul with autumnal comfort? Let's further enhance your apple cider by adding traditional mulling spices like cinnamon sticks, whole cloves, ground nutmeg, allspice, and some orange slices for extra citrus notes. There are two main options when it comes to incorporating spices into your apple cider canvas: using individual, whole spices or convenient pre-made mulling spice blends.
Traditional mulling spices include whole cinnamon sticks, whole cloves, allspice berries, and star anise pods, which release their warming flavors when simmered with cider. Toasting the spices before simmering with the apple cider can work wonders in boosting the overall flavors of the beverage. If using loose spices, a helpful tip is to tie them in a piece of cheesecloth before adding them to the pot. This makeshift sachet makes it easy to remove the spices before serving and prevents pieces of floating spices in your drink that can disrupt the pleasure of sipping on this warm beverage. For those seeking a quick and convenient option, you can find several brands that sell ready-made mulling spice sachets or tea bags, and all you need to do is follow the steeping instructions and adjust based on your desired intensity of flavor. As always, there is the option to perk up your drink for an adult beverage with your favorite spirits, or surprisingly harmonious ingredients like coffee liqueur and peanut butter whiskey.