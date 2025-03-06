The State Where You Can Buy The Absolute Cheapest Whiskey

If you're a true whiskey lover, you probably already have a mental map of the best places in town to grab your favorite bottle. Better safe than sorry. You've got to do what it takes to avoid ending up with some of the 15 worst whiskeys of all time, right? But what about the places where you can score the best deals? It turns out that no matter where you go in California, you're most likely to find a better bargain than anywhere else in the U.S. What's your secret, Golden State?

According to an analysis carried out by Credello, for a little under $15 in California, you can get a 750 ml bottle of Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Black Label — although you may not want to since it's rated as one of the 12 bourbons you should leave on the shelf. Even so, this is pretty solid for such a classic coming from America's oldest registered distillery. And just to give you an idea of how much of a steal that is, it's less than half of what you would pay in Alaska, where the same bottle would cost you $32.

So if you're based in California and you're thinking of visiting family in another state, or you've been traveling around the country and just happened to land on the West Coast, stopping by the liquor store for gifts might not just be thoughtful — it also might just save you a few bucks. But, what's the reason behind the state's cheap booze?