The 4-Ingredient Paste Gordon Ramsay Uses To Marinate Mackerel

Mackerel is a seriously underrated and overlooked fish. Not only does it taste great, but it's one of the most affordable fish out there; even tinned mackerel packs quite a bit of flavor without breaking the bank. Chef Gordon Ramsay definitely understands and appreciates the appeal of mackerel, which is made evident in his recipe for roasted mackerel.

The key to this recipe is the paste that he makes to marinate the mackerel. The paste only needs four ingredients, all of which are quite easy to find: garlic, paprika, salt, and olive oil. The result is a simple but amazing way to give mackerel even more flavor.

To actually create the paste, all you need is a mortar and pestle. Once all the ingredients are combined, the pasta can then be applied to the mackerel fillets. Ramsay recommends serving this roasted mackerel with a side of silky soft mashed potatoes.