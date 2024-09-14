The 4-Ingredient Paste Gordon Ramsay Uses To Marinate Mackerel
Mackerel is a seriously underrated and overlooked fish. Not only does it taste great, but it's one of the most affordable fish out there; even tinned mackerel packs quite a bit of flavor without breaking the bank. Chef Gordon Ramsay definitely understands and appreciates the appeal of mackerel, which is made evident in his recipe for roasted mackerel.
The key to this recipe is the paste that he makes to marinate the mackerel. The paste only needs four ingredients, all of which are quite easy to find: garlic, paprika, salt, and olive oil. The result is a simple but amazing way to give mackerel even more flavor.
To actually create the paste, all you need is a mortar and pestle. Once all the ingredients are combined, the pasta can then be applied to the mackerel fillets. Ramsay recommends serving this roasted mackerel with a side of silky soft mashed potatoes.
Garlic and paprika mackerel paste
The actual recipe for the paste is very straightforward. All that is required is 2 peeled garlic cloves, 2 teaspoons of paprika, 1 teaspoon of salt, and a few drops of olive oil. More salt can be added to taste if need be, but 1 teaspoon is generally a good measurement here.
To create the paste, first combine the garlic and paprika using a mortar and pestle. Add the salt, and at the end add a few drops of olive oil. The paste should then be rubbed specifically on the flesh side of the mackerel fillets.
Since the fillets are laid flat with the skin side down, applying the paste is quite easy. Gordon Ramsay actually uses a spoon to spread the paste evenly up and down the fillets, minimizing the amount of mess made during this process. As for the skin side, it should be seasoned with sea salt.