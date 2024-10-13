The Worst Canned Tuna Is Unexpectedly From A Popular Brand

There are so many reasons to keep canned tuna in your pantry: it's high in protein, shelf stable, and relatively inexpensive, not to mention delicious — as long as you stick with a high quality product. But with so many types of canned tuna as well as brands to choose from, how can you be sure you won't end up with a can of disappointment?

To take the guesswork out of grocery shopping, Chowhound writer Kyle Grace Mills tested 14 popular canned tuna brands and ranked them from worst to best, with taste, texture, and potential utility as her primary evaluative factors. To make sure her findings were as fair and relevant as possible, Mills focused on brands that were widely available for purchase online and in stores, offered different varieties of tuna, omitted any extra flavoring, and packed their tuna in either water or olive oil (the most common packing liquids).

Surprisingly, the clear loser of the bunch was one of its most popular: Chicken of the Sea's 25% Less Sodium Chunk Light Tuna in Water. Despite this product's attractively low price point, Mills found the can's appearance entirely unappetizing upon opening, and it only got worse from there. Its flavor was best described as "blah," and texturally, it was so dry, she doubted even copious mayonnaise could salvage it. Unlike Ortiz White Tuna in Olive Oil, Mills' pick for the hands-down best canned tuna, you'd be better off leaving Chicken of the Sea on the shelf.