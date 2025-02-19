The Tasty Way Fish Sauce Transforms Simple Buttered Noodles

Fish sauce is a powerhouse condiment commonly used in Southeast Asian cuisine to add saltiness and savory flavor to a variety of dishes, such as soups and stir fries. You can even give burgers an umami boost with fish sauce or add a savory twist to corn on the cob. To make it, fish (usually anchovies) are fermented in large tanks of water and salt for around 12 months on average. While it might smell "fishy," the flavor it imparts to your food is more unctuous than fishy-tasting. This is what makes it the perfect ingredient for packing a deep, savory punch to your buttered noodles, providing a uniquely fermented oceanic sharpness that balances out the butter's dairy richness.

When cooking with fish sauce, the amount you should add to your buttered noodles depends on how robust of an umami flavor you want in your dish. When unfamiliar with its flavor, it's recommended to start with just a splash or a single teaspoon and taste to see if you prefer more. While fish sauce can be used as a tableside condiment like soy sauce or tabasco sauce, to really saturate your noodles with the umami flavor, prepare a sauce to pour over the noodles. Simply melt butter in a pan and add your fish sauce, then pour it over your favorite noodles, such as Chinese wheat noodles, spaghetti, ramen, egg noodles, or yakisoba. To step up the flavor of your sauce, consider adding other ingredients that deliver an umami boost to your noodles.