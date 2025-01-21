Add An Umami Twist To This Unexpected Vegetable With Fish Sauce

Oftentimes, proteins or slow-cooked dishes receive the focus of enhanced savory notes. Chefs vouch for adding MSG to steaks or cooking rice with dashi to get that rich umami flavor. Yet don't underrate enhancing umami in vegetables, too — and an excellent starting place is corn. The sturdy vegetable is ready for a vibrant dressing, and fish sauce is the perfect complement. Corn's natural sugar content works beautifully to complement the tangy, salty, and savory flavors of the condiment. Simply brush on the sauce prior to cooking, and a wondrous transformation occurs; the corn and fish sauce meld into a result greater than the sum of its parts.

Furthermore, such a pairing creates an excellent starting point for other additions, too. You can easily involve some delicious garnishes, or take on a more striking approach with chili, citrus, and aromatics. Enhancing corn with umami opens new culinary doors, helping the classic vegetable shine.