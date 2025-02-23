Tequila Butter: How One Ingredient Is A Grilling Game-Changer

There are a couple of different ways to make tequila butter. Before getting started, it helps to know the difference between infused butter and compound butter. Infused butter involves cooking the ingredients to infuse the butter with flavor. It can be poured on food as a liquid or chilled to create a solid butter. Meanwhile, compound butter is made by mixing ingredients into softened butter, giving you a soft, flavorful spread that can also be chilled.

Either method will work for making tequila butter. You can add the lime juice, tequila, salt, and other ingredients to softened butter and mix thoroughly. For simple instructions, follow a guide on how to build your own compound butter with one easy formula. Add a pat of tequila butter to a grilled steak for a creamy, flavorful topping, or spread some on your grilled corn on the cob to give it a burst of citrusy flavor.

Another option is to heat the ingredients in a saucepan, bring to a boil, then simmer for a few minutes. In general, cooking the ingredients allows the flavor to permeate the butter more evenly than mixing it into softened butter. Drizzle melted butter over your grilled shrimp, steak, lobster, or corn on the cob, or pour it in a bowl and chill it in the refrigerator for a spreadable butter.