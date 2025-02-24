The Coiling Trick That Makes Frozen Bacon Easier To Handle

Nothing beats the smell of freshly cooked bacon. It goes well in a creamy pasta, alongside a sweet treat like pancakes, or on a savory breakfast sandwich with cheese and eggs. It does have one downside, though: the packaging. Most store-bought bacon packages aren't easily resealable, and depending on how many you're cooking for, there is often more bacon in a package than you actually need. Thankfully, it freezes well, but to make your life a little easier, try coiling it before you place it in the freezer.

When bacon is packaged, the slices are placed angled on top of one another; you have to peel them back to get them loose. But once they're frozen, it's nearly impossible to peel them; you have to just defrost all of the leftovers. If you coil the bacon before freezing it, there's no concern about it sticking together. Then, pull it from the freezer, and uncoil it before cooking.