What Is Mexican Bologna, And Why Is It Illegal In The United States?

While Mexican bologna is not the only off-limits meat in the U.S., the strict limitations serve to prevent outbreaks and diseases that could severely jeopardize America's agriculture. The CBP warns that risk of an outbreak from pests and animal diseases could immensely impact U.S. crop production. In this case, the loss in production could lead to a rise in prices for pork products and could potentially impact the amount of trade of U.S. goods internationally. Adhering to the restrictions at the ports of entry is pretty important for keeping the country's crops at minimal risk of uncontrollable outbreaks — hence the intense focus on sniffing out even the most hidden blocks of bologna.

Once seized, the discovered bologna is usually destroyed and the smuggler typically finds themselves stuck with a hefty fine. One driver who attempted to sneak in over 700 pounds of Mexican bologna alongside prescription medication was hit with a $1,000 civil penalty. The incident came as the driver, a 43-year-old U.S. citizen, initially only declared a cooked meal. Upon further inspection, CBP agents found she had concealed 748 pounds (which is about 40 rolls) worth of bologna in her suitcase.

If caught, undeclared food penalties can reach as high as $10,000. Of course, sometimes hidden bologna does find its way into the country. There are reports that the Mexican bologna that manages to make it into the U.S. finds itself across the country in spots such as Texas, Oklahoma, Utah, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico and more. The majority of the vending seems to be most active in western states, and the bologna rolls usually find their way into local fairs and community markets.