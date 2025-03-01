What Is Mexican Bologna, And Why Is It Illegal In The United States?
Mexican bologna is the savory treat that regularly makes an appearance at the Mexico-United States border. While bologna sandwiches might ring in some nostalgia for childhood lunches, the Mexican style is a classic in itself for those craving a true taste of full-bodied Mexican flavors. The processed pork differs from U.S. bologna, which is usually made from a blend of finely ground meat. The pure pork taste is what keeps the Mexican version a high-in-demand smuggled good and a frequent culprit at border control. Whether sewn into car seats or smuggled beneath layers of folded clothes in an unsuspecting suitcase, this is a sausage that many have risked fines and penalties for to complete their sandwiches the traditional way.
Food safety concerns are the reason it's illegal to cross bologna into the U.S. and why Customs and Border Protection (CBP) are constantly seizing smuggled bologna. It is firmly on the list because the outbreak of disease could be disastrous, both health and economy-wise. Some of the worst outbreaks of food-borne disease in the country have shown that. As far as snuck-in bologna goes, the greatest risk is the spread of foreign animal diseases such as foot-and-mouth disease, bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), mad cow, swine fever and more.
The consequences of smuggled Mexican bologna
While Mexican bologna is not the only off-limits meat in the U.S., the strict limitations serve to prevent outbreaks and diseases that could severely jeopardize America's agriculture. The CBP warns that risk of an outbreak from pests and animal diseases could immensely impact U.S. crop production. In this case, the loss in production could lead to a rise in prices for pork products and could potentially impact the amount of trade of U.S. goods internationally. Adhering to the restrictions at the ports of entry is pretty important for keeping the country's crops at minimal risk of uncontrollable outbreaks — hence the intense focus on sniffing out even the most hidden blocks of bologna.
Once seized, the discovered bologna is usually destroyed and the smuggler typically finds themselves stuck with a hefty fine. One driver who attempted to sneak in over 700 pounds of Mexican bologna alongside prescription medication was hit with a $1,000 civil penalty. The incident came as the driver, a 43-year-old U.S. citizen, initially only declared a cooked meal. Upon further inspection, CBP agents found she had concealed 748 pounds (which is about 40 rolls) worth of bologna in her suitcase.
If caught, undeclared food penalties can reach as high as $10,000. Of course, sometimes hidden bologna does find its way into the country. There are reports that the Mexican bologna that manages to make it into the U.S. finds itself across the country in spots such as Texas, Oklahoma, Utah, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico and more. The majority of the vending seems to be most active in western states, and the bologna rolls usually find their way into local fairs and community markets.